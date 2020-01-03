Jimmy becomes Saul Goodman in season 5 teaser "Better Call Saul"

Loading...

It was a wild four seasons from Better Call Saul. The show premiered in 2015 with Jimmy McGill, an insecure, down-to-earth lawyer who lives in the shadow of his older, disapproving brother, Chuck McGill. Of course, we all know from Breaking Bad how it will end: Jimmy will gain confidence, but will eventually lose his soul to become Saul Goodman Jesse Pinkman.

It's been 16 months since Saul's fourth season finale, when the series returns to season five in February. In this season four finale, Jimmy became more or less officially Saul Goodman, and in season five it is expected that this change will affect his relationship with long-time girlfriend Kim Wexler. In the fourth season finale of Saul, Jimmy had his "I Won" moment, the moment when Walter White peaked after killing Gus Fring before the wheels started to fall off. I would expect a similar downward trend for Saul.

The quick 20-second teaser for season five gives us an insight into Saul Goodman, whom we know from Breaking Bad, but also a short shot of Mike, who looks beaten up. He is expected to deal with Lalo and Nacho most of the season as he continues his work with Gus Fring. Here is the teaser:

Better Call Saul returns on February 23 for the much-anticipated penultimate season of the show.