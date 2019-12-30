Jewish leaders urge action after another attack & # 39; nonsense & # 39;

Loading...

When a suspect entered the house of a rabbi celebrating Hanukkah and stabbed five celebrants, it was the last of a week of anti-Semitic attacks in the most demographically diverse area of ​​the nation, and an incident that reverberated throughout the country. "Once again, here we are: crying another act of senseless anti-Semitic violence committed against our community and praying for those who were victims of this hatred," Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement Sunday after the attack a day previously in Monsey, New York. “This is at least the tenth anti-Semitic incident that hit the New York / New Jersey area in the last week. When will it be enough? These heinous attacks make something very clear: the Jewish community needs more protection, ”said Greenblatt. Since the December 10 massacre at a kosher grocery store in New Jersey, there have been 19 anti-Semitic incidents in the United States, including 16 in New York and New Jersey, according to the ADL Anti-Semitic Incident Tracker. The tracker is a compilation of recent cases of vandalism, harassment and anti-Jewish assault reported or detected by the group. Most worrying: Ten of those incidents have occurred in New York since December 23 and involved assaults or threats of violence. The ADL defines assaults as incidents where people's bodies are targeted by violence accompanied by evidence of anti-Semitic spirit or in a way that attacks Jews for their religious affiliation. To put the one-week figure into context, the New York Police Department filed 19 complaints of serious crimes of hate crimes in the first three quarters of 2019. The increase in high-profile attacks against the Jewish community, including Violent attacks against the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in October 2018, and in a synagogue in Poway, California, in April, have caused consternation throughout the country. The main entrance to the B & # 39; nai Jacob synagogue in Middletown, Pennsylvania, remained closed on Sunday while parishioners celebrated Hanukkah and kept a minute of silence for the victims in Monsey. The congregation will install new security cameras on Monday, said the caretaker for the Middletown synagogue. , Horris Toser. They also plan to implement other state police recommendations to make the installation safer. "So far, they have only shot our windows with BB guns, but you never know these days," Toser said. "I've never heard of as many anti-Semitic attacks as I hear about these days. My parents talked a lot about that during the (World War II) war. It's very sad." Ed Beck, the vice president of the synagogue, wants to organize a march of one million people against anti-Semitism and organize it around the world. "It's scary. Identifiable Jews are no longer safe in many places," he said. Saul Strosberg, a great rabbi of the Sherith Israel Congregation in Nashville, Tennessee, said his community also focuses on security and is demanding to keep the doors closed and monitor the perimeters around the building. . "We are extremely vigilant about all kinds of unusual behavior now," he said. He added that he has seen a trend of fewer schedules posted on synagogue websites and armed guards stationed at the entrances. "It's just one of the realities of being Jewish," he said. Ofir Dayan, 25, president of Students Supporting Israel at Columbia University in New York, said the concern is also strong among college students, adding that he has been harassed. "The demonization of Jews and Israel on university campuses and social networks does not stop there. It is being received and spreading in the real world and causes anti-Semitic extremists to take the lives of innocent people, simply because they are Jews," He told The Associated Press. Dayan called leaders at all levels, from university campuses to the federal government, to speak out against the acts. The Congressional Caucus on relations between Jews and blacks condemned Monsey's attack in the strongest possible terms "and said the rise in anti-Semitic attacks is a" disturbing trend both in the United States and abroad. "The National Action Network founded by Rev. Al Sharpton is planning a press conference on Monday with black religious and civil rights leaders and Jewish allies to denounce anti-Semitism. The Simon Wiesenthal Center issued a statement urging President Donald Trump to instruct to the FBI to create a special force to address the violence. Concern for the attacks led Governor Andrew Cuomo to order the New York state police to patrol Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods across the state. Evan R. Bernstein, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey, said that while there are no longitudinal studies to fully explain why the incidents are happening, he believes that part of the problem is changing the demographics and stereotypes of the neighborhood about Jews He said there is a lack of understanding of who the Hasidic groups are as they expand in the communities Dades of the region. Reform and conservative Jews of recent decades seemed to be more socially integrated into neighborhoods, while more orthodox groups are more insular, he said. "It's not because they don't like anyone. They work differently," Bernstein said. "They just want to practice their religion in American society, but they're not as openly social as other Jewish groups were." That's not a reason why a group is marginalized, assaulted or attacked on social networks. They have every reason to practice their religion in the way they want to practice. They shouldn't have to change. " The ADL is working on several initiatives to change perceptions and misconceptions. One is his anti-prejudice, anti-prejudice initiative, "There is no place for hate," which works in schools. Another includes working with juvenile offenders who are involved in some of the incidents to understand what they did and why. "Many of the things I have told you are speculative," Bernstein said. "We need to get better data."

