Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson ski with their husbands

Families skiing together, come together.

On Monday, Jessica Simpson shared a snapshot of her vacation getaway in Aspen, Colorado, with her husband Eric Johnson, while arriving on the slopes with her sister, Ashlee Simpson, and her husband, Evan Ross.

"Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds #ASPENEXTREME", Jessica, 39, captioned the Instagram photo of the quartet, all wrapped in her winter clothes.

Jessica's photo did not go unnoticed by Evan's sister, Tracee Ellis Ross, who later commented on the hat of the mother of three children.

"Please tell me you have a helmet under the fluff?!" Silly!!! I didn't know you needed a helmet for a photo.

Like Evan, 31, and Ashlee, 35, Tracee also enjoyed vacations in the snowy place.

"HAPPY, HAPPY! From our mono team to yours. #Onesiegamestrong," the 47-year-old "Black-ish" actress shared on Instagram.

Ashlee and Evan, who share their 4-year-old daughter Jagger Snow, also posted a family photo at Christmas.

2019 has been a year of celebrations for the Simpson clan. In March, Jessica and Eric, 40, welcomed their third child, their daughter Birdie. They are also parents of their daughter Maxwell, 7, and their son Ace, 6.

