Jerry Herman, composer of & # 39; Mame & # 39 ;, & # 39; Hello, Dolly! & # 39; Dead at 88

Loading...

Award-winning composer Tony Jerry Herman, who wrote the cheerful music and song lyrics for classic shows like "Mame," "Hello, Dolly!" And "La Cage aux Folles", died Thursday. I was 88 years old.

His goddaughter Jane Dorian confirmed her death to The Associated Press early Friday. She said she died in Miami, where she had been living.

The creator of 10 Broadway shows and collaborator of several more, Herman won two Tony Awards for the best musical: "Hello, Dolly!" In 1964 and "La Cage aux Folles" in 1983. He also won two Grammys – for the "Mame" cast of the album and "Hello, Dolly!" as a song of the year, and he was honored at the Kennedy Center.

Herman wrote in the tradition of Rodgers and Hammerstein, an optimistic composer at a time when others in his profession explored darker feelings and material. Only some of the titles of his songs revealed his deep hope: "I'll Be Here Tomorrow", "The Best of Times", "Tap Your Problems Away", "It's Today", "We Need a Little Christmas "and" Before the Parade Passes By ". Even the main song of "Hello, Dolly!" Is an advertisement to enjoy life.

Herman also had a direct and simple sense of the melody and his lyrics had a natural and not forced quality. Over the years, he told AP in 1995, “critics have ruled me out as the popular writer and not the brain writer, and that was fine for me. That was exactly what I pointed to. ”

Accepting Tony in 1984 for "La Cage Aux Folles," said Herman, "this award forever breaks a myth about musical theater. For a couple of years there has been a rumor that the simple melody of the hummable show no longer He was welcome on Broadway. Well, he's alive and well at the Palace Theater. "

Some saw that phrase, "the melody of the simple and hummable spectacle," as a subtle dig in Stephen Sondheim, known for challenging and complex songs and whose "Sunday in the park with George" Herman had just overcome. But Herman rejected any tension between the two giants of musical theater.

"Only a small group of" gossip from the entertainment world "has constantly tried to create a dispute between Mr. Sondheim and I. I am as a Sondheim fan as you and everyone else in the world, and I think my comments on winning Tony for & # 39; La Cage & # 39; clearly came from my delight with the support of the entertainment community to the simple melody I had had. been criticized by some critical critics as outdated, "he said in a question session and 2004 responses with readers of Broadway.com.

Jerry Herman accepts his Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement at the Theater from Angela Lansbury at the 63rd Annual Tony Awards in New York. AP

Herman was born in New York in 1931 and grew up in Jersey City. His parents ran a summer camp for children in Catskills and he taught himself the piano. He noted that when he was born, his mother had a view of the tent of the Winter Garden Theater on Broadway from his hospital bed.

Herman dated his intention to write musicals when his parents took him to "Annie Get Your Gun" and he went to his house and played five of Irving Berlin's songs on the piano.

“I thought what a gift this man had given to a stranger. I wanted to give that gift to other people. That was my great inspiration that night, ”he told The Associated Press in 1996.

After graduating from the University of Miami, Herman returned to New York, writing and playing the piano in a jazz club. He made his Broadway debut in 1960 contributing songs for the critic "From A to Z", along with material by Fred Ebb and Woody Allen, and the following year he tackled the full score of a musical about the foundation of the state of Israel, " Milk and Honey. " He earned his first Tony nomination.

"Hello, Dolly!", Starring Carol Channing, opened in 1964 and ran for 2,844 presentations, becoming the longest-running Broadway musical at that time. He won 10 Tonys and has been revived many times, most recently in 2017 with Bette Midler in the lead role, a 19th-century widow matchmaker who learns to live again.

Carole Channing, left, and television personality Barbara Walters review the show with composer and lyricist Jerry Herman in a Broadway theater.

"Mame" followed in 1966, starring Angela Lansbury, and went running for more than 1,500 performances. She presented him with his Tony Special Award for the Achievement of his Life in 2009, saying that he created songs like him: "cheerful, optimistic and optimistic."

In 1983 he had another success with "La Cage aux Folles", a sweetly radical musical of his time, decades before the fight for equality in marriage. It was a splendid adaptation of the successful French film about two gay men who own a striking nightclub on the Riviera. It contained the gay anthem "I Am What I Am" and it worked for some 1,760 performances. Three of his shows, "Dear World," "The Grand Tour" and "Mack and Mabel," failed on Broadway.

Many of their songs have survived their vehicles: British ice skaters Torvill and Dean used the overture of "Mack and Mabel" to accompany a gold medal winning routine in 1982. Writer and director Andrew Stanton used Herman's songs "Put on your Sunday clothes" "And" Just take a moment "to express the psyche of a love-hungry robot and trash compactor in the movie" WALL-E ".

Later in life, Herman composed a song for "Barney's Great Adventure," contributed the score of the 1996 television movie "Mrs. Santa Claus," which earned Herman an Emmy nomination, and wrote his autobiography. , "Showtune", published by Donald I. Fine.

He is survived by his partner, Terry Marler, a real estate broker. Dorian, Herman's goddaughter, said plans for a memorial service are still in process for the man whose songs he said "are always on our lips and in our hearts."

.