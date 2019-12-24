Jenny Lewis opened for Harry Styles, but has never spoken to him

Loading...

Harry Styles' second album, Fine Line, caused a sensation. The album not only appeased his large fan base with new music, but also created new, unlikely styles. The former One Direction superstar will be touring the world to support the album in April, and he has chosen an unexpected candidate for him: Jenny Lewis will accompany Styles on his Fine Line tour, and she was just as surprised as everyone else ,

Sure, Styles has performed with Stevie Nicks, Leon Bridges, and Warpaint, but it's not every day that an indie rock veteran teams up with an international pop star on tour. Lewis says she is honored and excited about the opportunity, but a little surprised to be selected because she has never spoken to the singer and did not believe that Styles even knew who she was.

In a recent conversation with Rolling Stone, Lewis says she is looking forward to the tour. "I'm so excited about it," said Lewis. "I feel that there is so much wonderful goodwill for Harry, and I'm super excited that he asked me to join him in 2020, man." But despite her excitement, Lewis is a bit disbelieving like her appearance "We don't know each other – I never met him," said Lewis, "I think he really likes On The Line." But she's not sure if Styles heard her latest record. "I have no idea ! "She said." … but I think I will find out. "

Lewis founded the band Rilo Kiley in 1998 and later developed into a solo artist. He looks back on a long and convincing career in music. It's not hard to imagine why Styles, which was heavily influenced by the music of the 70s on his latest record, would be attracted to Lewis & # 39; musical styles.

Lewis has experience with the opening for many enthusiastic fans – after all, it has opened for Pavement. But a Harry Styles concert is a very different ballpark. "It's an amazing opportunity," she says. "I keep thinking about the thousands of little girls and young men and parents of these children, and I'm just in a room with people who listen to my songs I've written for so long. What an incredible opportunity. It's a cool opening for Pavement that I did, but it's a very different scene. "

Jenny Lewis is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.