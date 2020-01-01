Jeffree Star talks about abandoning music and building a cosmetics empire during a home visit

Loading...

[Photo via YouTube]

Jeffree Star released their first New Years video today. The makeup tycoon takes us on a 36-minute tour of his new multi-million dollar mansion. The star that accompanies you is YouTuber Shane Dawson and his partner Ryland.

The video shows us all the assets of the house, from the driveway to the pool to the backyard and everything in between.

Read more: Sid Haig's horror film "Hanukkah" captures one of his last roles on VHS

The house is said to have cost Star $ 14.6 million. The house itself measures 25,000 sq.ft. and has two adjoining guesthouses, as well as 4,700 sq.ft. garage. Everything is located on 2.8 acres in Hidden Hills, California.

The video begins with Jeffree Star describing his rise from nothing to something. Star tells how he had a dream and made it happen with less than $ 500 in his pocket after quitting music.

"When I left music, I literally had about $ 400 plus dollars […] and I dreamed of launching a make-up line," says Star.

“I have never abandoned myself. I want you to take that away from me, I've never given up on my dreams and no dream is ever too big. This is what I learned. Whenever I accomplish something, I see that there is so much to do for me. "

Read more: My Chemical Romance rumor for Coachella performance

Star then welcomes Dawson and Ryland to the extravagant mega-mansion and the real tour begins. Jeffree Star explains that the house is "as practically empty" and that they are choosing paint samples. Star then describes his vision for the house.

"I'm not going to do Barbie and I think a lot of people might be shocked by this. But I just feel a whole different atmosphere of opulence and black velvet and gold and white and wood. "

Star shows us the temperature-controlled home cinema and wine cellar before showing us the sauna, the kitchen, the swimming pool and the backyard. The video mainly consists of Star describing what he plans to do with each room and the renovations.

The star shows a panoramic view of the land on which the property is located and shows a house near the edge of the property. Star plans to transform it into a Beauty Barn.

"I haven't announced it at all yet," says Star. "I'm going to turn this into Beauty Barn. Complete hair salon, shampoo bowls, manicure station like all makeup. So it's going to be the beauty barn. "

Star finishes the video by thanking his fans and all those who supported him in his dream. Watch the full video below.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XHn5H9YdFWw [/ integrated]

More Jeffree Star

Jeffree Star is a staple of the scene. Become famous in the era of My space– music industry, Star left this role for other projects. Now it seems that Star is looking to find the terrain that found him.

Jeffree Star recently said that everything is in place for 2020 to be a musical year.

We have finished 20ninescène and we almost had one of the best starts. In a recent interview with Trisha Paytas on her The Dish With Trish podcast, Star revealed her plans.

"Okay, so I was going to try to release a single this year and life was so busy and so much shit happened," said Star. "My mother was really sick and my two dogs died, it all happened … But I would love to and I think next year is the perfect time. I have all the bridges aligned. "

The new Jeffree Star music in 20ninescene would have been exactly the type of nostalgia we all needed. But, with all the cards in place for a return of music in 2020, we will have to content ourselves.

What do you think of Jeffree Star's new mega-mansion? Ring below.

See more: 20 totally gothic lipsticks that aren't black

NYX Professional Makeup Simply Vamp Lip Cream in "Covet" – $ 6.50