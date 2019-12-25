Jeff Koons must pay damages in the case of plagiarism & # 39; Nude & # 39;

Loading...

A French legal ruling that ordered Jeff Koons to pay damages to another artist whose work he allegedly plagiarized was confirmed by a Parisian court.

Two years ago, the court determined that Koons' "Nude" sculpture in 1988 was copied from a photo of the late Jean-François Bauret, the France-Presse agency reported. Koons, together with the famous Pompidou Center in Paris (where the work was to be exhibited from November 2014 to April 2015) was ordered to pay $ 22,000 to the artist's family.

Koons' work was never shown in the museum because it was damaged during transport, but it did appear in some promotional materials and advertisements.

A lawyer from the Bauret family told the French media that the ruling was "a great success for my clients."

Koons "Nude" was created in 1988 as part of his "Banality" series. Represents two naked children holding flowers. But the court considered that it was copied from a work by Bauret entitled "Enfants," which was also published as a postcard in 1975.

The court also ruled that Koons' study has to compensate the Bauret family with an additional $ 4,000 for using a photo of the sculpture on the Koons website.

. (tagsToTranslate) Page Six (t) art (t) jeff koons