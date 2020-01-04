Jeff Capel praises Wake Forest and says "they can compete with anyone"

Loading...

With 7-5 overall and 0-2 in ACC game, Wake Forest is, on paper, one of the easiest outs in the ACC.

But don't tell that to Jeff Capel. His Panthers open the conference at home on Saturday, January 4 against Wake Forest, and expect a significant challenge at the beginning of noon.

"They beat Xavier, and Xavier was a top 15 team in the country," Capel said Thursday during a press conference at the Petersen Events Center. "So yes, they have experienced guards, experienced players. You look up and down on their list, they are seniors, it is a transfer of graduates, they are a senior graduate, they are juniors, and so they have experience and have been in great moments ". And again, they beat Xavier earlier this year. They were there with Arizona. So it has been a little Jekyll and Hyde to be honest with you. When you see them, sometimes they have been really good. And sometimes they have not been so good. I hope we help them not be good on Saturday. But they are a team that can compete with anyone. "

Beyond the praise of his next opponent, Capel shared his thoughts on the state of the ACC as a whole this season, the national perception of his Panthers and much more.

Read some highlights of the press conference here, or watch the full video, embedded below.

How do you see the status of the ACC this year compared to previous years? I still think it's really good. I think Duke is one of the best teams in the country. I think Louisville is one of the best teams in the country. I think Florida State is as good as anyone and can beat anyone. I think why it seems that it is down is because you have a couple of teams that are traditionally very good and that perhaps have not played so well …

I still think it's a very good league. Obviously, we have very good players, very good coaches. And it's going to be a dog fight every night … I still think it's such a good league (like any other), the best league in the country, but I think we have a couple of elite teams. I don't think anyone is playing better than Duke in college basketball right now. So Louisville, you know, were in the number 1 spot. We still haven't talked about Virginia, which is still good. I mean, it is taking them a little more time to deal with some of the adversities by losing the boys they have lost. But they are still going to defend you, and they know how to win.

Do you feel that Pitt is gaining respect? I do not know. I can't tell you what other people think of us, nor do I mind being honest with you. We just want to play hard. We have to earn respect. Respect is not given. We have to earn it, and how you earn things is that you have to invest in them. You have to work hard every day. You have to present yourself every day with the mentality to improve, and that is what we are trying to do. In that we try to focus and focus with our program. "

How do you prepare for a team that is so volatile? We take care of us We try to focus on us. We try to focus on the things that we believe are the strengths of our team and try to work on some of the weaknesses. But we don't spend much time on that. We try to plan the game for what we believe are the important things for each particular game. And it's not so much about Wake Forest. It's about us, and that's what we're trying to focus on.

Wake Forest is one of the biggest tempo teams in the league so far. What challenges does that present? It is one of the great keys of the game. They are two things: number one, we can't turn the ball. Because for them, when that happens, it's like a jailbreak: they are outside and leave. And then we have to be able to establish our defense in a wrong shot. We have to have balance. And then we have to return, and it has to be a collective effort of five types to return. We have to build a wall, we have to point and talk. Our communication has to be successful, and we have to make them a half-court team, because they are, I think the next two games we will play (Wake Forest and North Carolina) are two of the fastest-paced teams, definitely in our conference , but really in the country.

Olivier Sarr, a seven-foot Wake Forest center, has taken a big step this year. What challenges does it present? Great challenges. He has confidence. He has played very well. He was starting, he got hurt in a game, I think he was a bit on the concussion protocol. I anticipate that it starts against us. It is close to a double double. I would say a double double. I think the rebounds are 9.5, for me that is 10. But he can score, he has confidence. Obviously, he will be in the offensive crystal. That is obviously a great challenge for us. We need to step forward. But he really, really improved. And that's not a surprise, because his coach (Danny Manning) is one of the best great players who have played at the university level.

See the full Capel press conference here:

