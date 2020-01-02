Jeezy surprises Jeannie Mai with Tevin Campbell's performance

Loading...

Happy birthday, Jeannie Mai.

Rapper Jeezy surprised his host girlfriend of the talk show for his birthday with a performance by R&B singer Tevin Campbell at a New Year's Eve party in Miami.

"Happy birthday, baby," you can hear the rapper say in a video posted on Mai's Instagram on Thursday. "I can't sing but I have someone come to sing‘ Happy birthday. "

Jeannie Mai and JeezyGetty Images

The co-host of "The Real", who turns 41 on January 4, seemed dumbfounded when Campbell sang his song "Can We Talk" for the birthday girl.

Mai sang the lyrics together with the singer and at one point she was seen hugging Jeezy to dance together.

"@Jeezy baby. Thank you for the best birthday present … from you in my life ❤🎤🚗," Mai wrote on Instagram.

Mai confirmed that she was seeing Jeezy, 42, in January 2019. The couple became an Instagram official in September and Mai also revealed that they had started dating in November 2018 after meeting on the set of their program.

Mai was married to Freddy Harteis for 10 years, but separated in 2017.

