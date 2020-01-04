Jeep will show three plug-in hybrid models at CES with a new 4xe badge

Loading...

Image: FCA

Jeep has already pledged to offer electrification options for all its models, including a series of road-focused models. The brand has not been exactly at the end of the spectrum electrification lately, but FCA is in serious trouble if it cannot reduce its corporate emission numbers, so it will assume that it will first face the worst of the group.

To that end, Jeep will present plug-in hybrid versions of Wrangler, Compass and Renegade at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next week. All future electrified Jeeps models will feature a bright blue 4xe badge, presumably pronounced as "four for e" which, for the record, I don't like. On the other hand, would a board that says 4ybrid be better? Do not.

I am a big fan of hybrids, and I can only imagine how adding a low electrical torque boost would help when it comes to digging the surface of a rock in the Rubicon.

No specifications have been published for these hybrid models, but I hope everyone uses a similar engine and battery configuration. It is unlikely that these models are imbued with long ranges only for EV or equipped with particularly large and powerful motors. We will see exactly how the specification sheets look after the new models are presented at CES next week.

I would love to see Jeep go further with its electrified future, and I hope to see a full BEV from the original US SUV manufacturer soon.

