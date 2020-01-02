Jazz Jennings shows gender confirmation surgery scars

Loading...

Transgender activist and reality star Jazz Jennings says she is "proud" to show the scars of her 2018 gender confirmation surgery and post-procedure complications.

In an Instagram post on New Year's Eve, the 19-year-old girl posed for two photos with a deep crimson piece swimsuit that revealed wide scars on the top of her thighs, which she calls "my battle wounds because they mean the strength and perseverance it took to finally complete my transition, "without providing more details, although one of his doctors said he needed more skin grafts. In October of that year, he told ABC News that while his "life was not in danger", the complication was an "unfortunate" setback and "it was only part of the trip. However, the good thing is that it was only cosmetic and external, so it wasn't too dramatic. "

Jazz, who since 2015 has narrated her transition in the TLC series "I Am Jazz", previously published that 2018 was a "difficult year" for her due to "an important complication with my gender confirmation surgery," he wrote.

Jazz's mother, Jeanette, responded to her most recent post with praise in the comments. "My sweet girl, you are the strongest and bravest of all the souls I have ever met and I am blessed to be your mother," he wrote.

“Your scars are as beautiful as the rest of you. I love you with all that I am. You make me proud every day, ”he continued, adding three hearts to the end of his words. Jennings' older brother, Sander, also sent love, saying, "Thank you for continuing to inspire me!" And "You are the strongest person I know."

And Peppermint, who in 2018 was the first transgender person to originate a leading role of Broadway in the musical Go-Gos "Head Over Heels," greeted Jazz in the comments, saying: "Beauty of work! Body!"

Jazz Jennings Steve Mack / Everett Collection

When Jazz went through his initial surgery, doctors had to use a new technique because, since he started using hormones at such an early age, he hadn't developed enough tissue to build a vagina.

"They are using the tissue I have, the peritoneum, and they can also take a skin graft as well. I say it will be like a patchwork vagina, Franken-vagina," he told ABC News. "So yes, as long as it's functional, that's all that matters."

He added that he wanted to "look something pretty, just because it's my body."

Jazz was assigned a male gender at birth, but he felt that she was a girl at age 2 and was diagnosed with gender dysphoria at age 5. With the approval of her parents, she began using hormonal blockers when she was 11, according to ABC News, and began taking estrogen when she was in high school.

"I don't regret it because it allowed me to avoid going through male puberty," Jazz said about taking the female hormone. "I feel that this is the reason why my dysphoria has not been so bad because I look in the mirror and see the girl inside." But not all transgender people have the opportunity to do that. "

In an episode of "I Am Jazz" earlier last year, he thanked his family for their lifelong support.

"Having my whole family with me throughout this trip has been very important," he said. "From the beginning, they have given me unconditional love and support and the fact that they are here on this day only means that we have come so far since the beginning of this journey. This is really the final step, this is the final transition, and I am very happy to have you by my side. "

Jazz, who has since published a report "Being Jazz: My Life as a Teen (Transgender)", had planned to begin studying at Harvard last fall, but announced in October that he suspended those plans to "take a break" and focus on " self-care and preparation to begin this exciting next chapter of my life, "he said on Instagram.

