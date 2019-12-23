Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell works hard to be better every game

Loading...

MIAMI – Upon entering his third year in the NBA, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has accepted his role as one of the team leaders on the court and in the locker room. His talent and enthusiasm for the game helped him become a fan favorite and congratulated him on his teammates. With an injury in the early season to owner Mike Conley, Mitchell has had to assume the role of owner. It has been a learning process, but it is welcome.

Although he accepted the new role, he has not been without obstacles along the way, but Mitchell has always been willing to acknowledge his mistakes on the court, a sign of maturity recognized by his teammates, said center Rudy Gobert.

“We can see that it bothers him. He has already been trying to move the ball more and make his teammates go and everyone can feel it, "Gobert said." When he does that, he is still aggressive to get to the basket and make plays for us, but it also helps everyone others to be better. "

“The best players, we assume many responsibilities for (things on the court), for losses and for mistakes. We need that from everyone, ”he added.

Coach Quin Snyder said Mitchell is continually developing his general skills, which is a testament to his desire to improve.

"Don't be selfless and when you are as offensively talented as Donovan and they also ask you to play the point, you have to find a balance, and I think he is doing a very good job," Snyder said. "Your understanding of that is really taking steps."

Mitchell said that although he is happy with his game right now, he knows he can still improve.

"I have to take my time and be able to find my teammates, remain better. There is much more I can do a lot (and) there are many things that I have done wrong, so I have to make those adjustments and improve," Mitchell said. . "Things like doing the wrong reading or turning the ball (mistakes) that you normally shouldn't do, things like that."

With a great awareness of himself at such a young age, he seems to be on his way to being an even better version of himself.