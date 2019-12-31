Loading...

Travis Scott is the cover star of the XXL 2019 edition, but instead of the expected interview, Scott wrote the feature himself. He addresses several topics in the play, including his relationship with Jay-Z.

Scott called Jay-Z a "mentor" and said:

"Jay-Z has always been a mentor to me. I met Jay-Z a long time ago near Magna Carta Holy Grail. I've always stayed in touch with him. I remember something he said: “We were born rich. Money is not synonymous with intellectual wealth. Money is not the same. We are just trying to achieve a certain level of prosperity in our communities. "That's what it's about. It comes with an agenda."

He went on to explain what his agenda was and said: “My agenda is to give everyone like me a voice and opportunities. We are close to 2020. I joined it around 2012. My success was not overnight. Now I feel like people understand more what I've been trying to do since 2012. It's just more about creativity and design, and being able to help with certain things in this life that people deal with every day. "

Scott also spoke about several other artists he admires and hears, including Kid Cudi, Genesis, Aphex Twin, Röyksopp, James Blake ("one of my favorite artists of all time") and Björk, whom he called "f * ckin". Fire."

Read the full article here.

