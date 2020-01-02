Jay Gruden says there are no plans at this time to join Brother Jon with the Raiders – The Reporter

Loading...

ALAMEDA – If Jay Gruden will join his brother Jon in the Raiders coaching staff, it won't be in the immediate future.

Fired as head coach in Washington on October 7 after a 0-5 start, Jay Gruden joining forces with Jon Gruden has been a point of speculation since then.

At the moment, Jay said on Ian Rapoport's "Rapsheet and Friends" podcast on Wednesday that he hopes to remain head coach.

"I think some changes will be made and I hope to have the opportunity to talk to some owners and maybe have another chance to be a head coach," said Jay Gruden. "It could take me a year off if I don't get the job I'm looking for or if they don't offer me one."

Jay Gruden, however, did not rule out the possibility of becoming an offensive coordinator somewhere depending on the situation. The Raiders already have an offensive coordinator at Greg Olson, with Jon Gruden as the main calling player.

"He has staff right now. They don't have job vacancies," Jay Gruden said. “I worked with Jon for seven or eight years in Tampa Bay. He is a great soccer coach. But right now I think I will have to look at different paths first and then, if that comes later, I will have to look at it. "

For full coverage of the Oakland Raiders, follow us on Flipboard.

At his end-of-season press conference on Monday, Jon Gruden said he hoped to keep his current coaching staff together.

"Yes, that's the plan. You know, there are many things that come up," said Jon Gruden. “Some of these types will be offered jobs. I will deal with everything today simply by saying that we will see what happens and we will do the right thing and what we consider best for our team. "

Click Like on our Oakland Raiders Facebook page for more news, comments and conversations about the Raiders.

Jon Gruden's press conference ended abruptly after just over 12 minutes before anyone had a chance to ask if his brother was on staff.

Jay Gruden admitted that the idea of ​​being part of the Raiders was not far-fetched.

"Nothing is crazy. If you want to train football, you're going to look for the best opportunity, period," said Jay Gruden. "He wants to make sure he is working with people he knows and has the same fundamental values ​​that he has and works very hard and is very loyal, and I know that Jon meets all those criteria. He would be a great guy to work for."

Jay Gruden, 52, was the head coach of Washington from 2014-19, compiling a record of 35-49-1. He worked for his brother Jon as an offensive assistant in Tampa Bay since 2002-08, serving simultaneously as head coach for Orlando Predators of the 2004-08 Arena League. He was offensive coordinator and player of the Cincinnati Bengals of 2011-13.

With the Buccaneers, the young coaches who were also on Jon Gruden's staff were 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay of the Rams. McVay also served as offensive coordinator for Jay Gruden in Washington.

There would be nothing to prevent Jay Gruden from joining the Raiders as an "offensive assistant" or consultant if deemed appropriate.

PASS SEASONAL DIGITAL OFFER

If you have not already done so, we recommend you sign up for a digital subscription, which gives you access to all content on the Mercury News and East Bay Times websites. With your support, we can continue to bring these stories, and much more, to your screens. This is where to sign up for the season pass: Mercury News, East Bay Times.