Jason Sudeikis punched Baby Yoda and Twitter wasn't happy about it

Loading...

WARNING: Spoilers for the final of Mandalorian Season 1 below.

The eighth and final episode of the first season of The Mandalorian finally revealed the name (and face) of the title character, debuted an iconic weapon from the animated shows, and laid the foundation for the recently confirmed second season of the successful Disney + series. Aside from those big moments, the episode titled "Redemption" featured one of the hallmarks of director Taika Waititi's comedic style: an apparently insane joke between a lot of supposed nobodies.

In particular, the two scouts who killed Kuiil and took the child, also known on the Internet as "Baby Yoda", for the evil Moff Gideon. While actor legends like Nick Nolte and Giancarlo Esposito were available for these roles, the Mandalorians employed some well-known talents to take on a few minor roles – such as comedians Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally, who played the scout soldiers.

Disney +

Jason Sudeikis (left) and Adam Pally (right) screw around with Baby Yoda (bag) in tow.

They practically dominate the opening of Redemption, where they focus on their jokes instead of immediately rethinking the dire situation the Mandalorian and his allies find themselves in. They repeat the attempt not to shoot a not too distant object Gideon's dictatorial leadership style and thinking about the nature of the child. Sudeikis & # 39; soldier is the one who wears it. Pallys appears to be jealous of this and repeatedly asks to see it. Meanwhile, "Baby Yoda" keeps screaming, causing Sudeikis to hit and beat him.

Needless to say, the Internet didn't like this, and as soon as they recognized the names of Sudeikis and Pally in the scene (and later in the credits), they turned them on.

Even Sudeikis & # 39; The Second City – the Chicago-based improvisation group that produced Saturday night live alums like Gilda Radner, Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi and Tina Fey – jokingly denied his character's actions on the show.

The Second City does not tolerate former Jason Sudeikis' beating Baby Yoda. Please respect our privacy in this difficult time. #TheMandalorian

– The Second City (@TheSecondCity) December 27, 2019

Of course, some people happened to like it.

Give Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally their own Star Wars offshoots !!!

– Eric Fine (@eric_fine) December 27, 2019

, (tagsToTranslate) entertainment (t) home (t) tv (t) viral (t) adam pally (t) baby yoda (t) internet reactions (t) jason sudeikis (t) snl (t) star wars (t) the mandalorian (t) Twitter reactions