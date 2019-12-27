Japan plans to send warships and patrol aircraft to the Middle East to protect ships

Loading...

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will send a warship and patrol aircraft to protect Japanese ships in the Middle East, as the situation in the region from which it draws almost 90% of its crude oil imports remains volatile, a cabinet-approved document showed on Friday.

As part of the plan, a helicopter-powered destroyer and two P-3C patrol aircraft will be deployed to gather information to help Japanese ships pass through the region safely.

In emergencies, the Japanese Defense Minister would issue a special order that would allow the armed forces to use weapons to protect vulnerable ships.

Friction between Iran and the United States has increased since last year when U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from a 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran and imposed sanctions on Iran, paralyzing its economy.

In May and June, several attacks on international merchant ships occurred in the region, including the Japanese tanker Kokuka Courageous, which the US accuses Iran of. Tehran denies the allegations.

Japan, a United States ally that maintains friendly relations with Iran, has chosen to launch its own operation instead of joining a US-led mission to protect shipping in the region.

Last week, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe informed Iranian President Hassan Rouhani of Tokyo's plan to deploy naval forces to the Gulf.

The proposed operation is intended to cover the high seas in the Gulf of Oman, the Northern Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden, but not the Strait of Hormuz, as the cabinet-approved document shows.

The Japanese government plans to start operating the patrol aircraft next month, while the destroyer is expected to begin operations in the region in February, a Ministry of Defense official said.

A European operation to ensure safe shipping in the Gulf region will also be launched next month when a French warship goes on patrol there.

