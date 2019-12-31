James Gunn on a guardian character and Harley Quinn's outfit

Loading...

James Gunn is committed to telling people as little detail as possible about The Suicide Squad (which will arrive on August 6, 2021) and Guardians of the Galaxy 3 (scheduled for release in 2022). That's to be expected, given the inherent secrecy of both projects and the tendency of nerds to speculate (because it's fun), but Gunn must have felt a little generous during this holiday season. So he picked up his Instagram stories to answer questions from fans who brought a few gems about a late Guardians of the Galaxy character and the controversial outfits of a Harley Quinn.

No, Gunn did not address Gamora's death in Avengers: Infinity War. There is a reason for this: Gunn has not directed this film, and at the moment he is only talking about a death in a film that he made. So he's just giving a glimpse of Michael Rooker's Yondu, who died in Guardians 2. From ComicBook, Gunn answered a question about whether Yondu would return, and while he remains cryptic, it doesn't sound good.

"Not to live, no," replied Gunn. "If a character dies in my films, they probably stay dead. I think that stakes are important. "

Obviously (or unclear), the "Not to Life" leaves the possibility of Star Lord's surrogate father returning in a flashback scene so that not everything is lost, although it would be interesting to see if Gunn decides to fully decide whether Gamora it could. "Return" the same way. Not to mention the fact that there was a Gamora from another era in Endgame, so that Zoe Saldana may be able to express her character while the non-Asgardians of the galaxy continue their adventures. Obviously we know one No longer about Yondus or Gamora's ultimate fate, so everything is as clear as cosmic mud.

As for Harley Quinn's arsonist, Gunn's answer was more specific. "Will we see Harley Q in the same outfit as in previous films?" Asked a fan. "No," replied Gunn. We don't know if this means that he's using Harley's Birds of Prey gear, but at least we do know that the Suicide Squad relaunch won't treat it as cheeky-eye candy for now.

