James Forrest Opens Up On Ibrox Sickener

James Forrest has spoken for the first time about his Ibrox horror program last December, which caused the team to lick his wounds for quite some time.

The defeat came at the same time last year when the Scottish game was preparing for its winter closure. The Bhoys went to Ibrox with Mikey Johnstone as the lone striker and Callum McGregor as the left back and in the end they got what they deserved.

This time, the Celts are much stronger and have not been stuttering during the winter holidays. 11 straight wins have ensured that the bhoys enter the first year of the table regardless of the result of the Glasgow Derby.

James Forrest wants to use last year's pain to propel The Bhoys to victory at Celtic Park. This time we have our big hitters and everyone is pulling in the same direction. For Celtic, a victory would put them eight points below the second and really raise the heat of their rivals.

“Last year we entered the break after being hit. For weeks, everyone still felt it, so we want to change that this year, ”he told CelticTV.

"Normally, when you lose a game or have a bad result or performance, there is always a game in three days and everyone thinks they can fix it." But it was to wait three weeks for the next game.

“Obviously we came back and had a very good career. That was perhaps a factor, since it hurt after that game.

"But we've won 11 games in the league now, so we couldn't be in better shape." The Betfred Cup final was the same when we made a good race to make the boys feel good.

"We just need a great performance before the break and we will do everything to get a result." We want to enter the break with a really positive attitude. It would put us in a good position in all competitions this season.

"Whatever happens, the league is not over, but it would put us in a great place."

The game starts at 12:30 on Sunday, December 29. Celtic fans and players will be eager for the occasion. Edouard being fit for the game is giving everyone a big boost.