Jake Guentzel penguins injured after crashing into the boards

Jake Guentzel left the penguins 5-2 win Monday night against senators after crashing hard on the boards.

He scored the fifth goal of the Penguins 6:55 in the third period, and went head first on the boards:

The goal was his 200 point of the NHL in his career after also counting two assists in the victory.

He immediately left the ice under his own power and went down the tunnel to the Penguins' locker room, apparently favoring his right arm. Mike Sullivan He didn't have an update on Guentzel's status after the game, saying he was still being evaluated.

"It was really scary," Sullivan added. "Those are always dangerous when you fall that distance from the boards."

Sullivan said he believed contact with Thomas Chabot What tripped Guentzel was just an incidental contact and nothing intentional.

If Guentzel fails at any time, it goes without saying that it is a massive loss. He is an All-Star and the top scorer of the team. If he is out, Evgeni Malkin He said he will have to step up.

"We don't want any more injuries," said Malkin. "It didn't look good. But everyone understands it's hockey. It's hard. Sometimes we have a couple of injuries. I need to play the next game better if Jake doesn't play."

With 156 games of lost men so far this season, it's nothing that players aren't accustomed to this season.

"We have a large group of boys here" Patric Hornqvist said. "We have been through a lot of injuries. Whatever happens, we seem to find a way to win. We will continue to do so because we have a good team."

The penguins are planning to practice at Cranberry at 12 p.m. on Tuesday. We will probably receive an update on the status of Guentzel then.

