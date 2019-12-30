Jake Guentzel of Penguins selected for the NHL 2020 All-Star Game

Loading...

Jake Guentzel It will represent the Penguins in the 2020 All-Star Game, the NHL announced Monday afternoon. Guentzel is the only Penguin player selected for the All-Star Game.

This will be the first time Guentzel appears in the All-Star Game. He currently leads the Penguins in scoring with 19 goals and 21 assists in 38 games.

Guentzel is the 37th player in the history of the Penguin franchise to be named for an All-Star team.

The NHL will continue to hold its "Last Man to Enter" vote, with an additional player named for the list of each division. Each team has a designated player who will participate in the vote of the last man in the vote. The penguin participant for Last Man In is Kris Letang.

The goalkeepers of the Metropolitan Division are Braden Holtby Y Joonas Korpisalo, instead of the bleached league leader, savings percentage and average goals against, Tristan Jarry. However, Korpisalo was injured in the loss of Blue Jackets last night, and "weeks" are expected to come out.

The remaining players on the Metropolitan list are the Devils. Kyle PalmieriIslanders Mathew BarzalRangers Artemi Panarin, Flyers Travis Konecny, Capitals Alex Ovechkin Y John carlson, Hurricanes & # 39; Dougie Hamilton and blue jackets & # 39; Seth jones. Ovechkin has already said he will not attend the All-Star Game, so he will eventually be replaced.

The All-Star weekend will take place on January 24 and 25 in St. Louis, and the game will follow the same format as in previous years: a three-on-three three-game hockey tournament.

