Jahanbakhsh's bike kick sees Brighton holding Chelsea to draw

Substitute Jahanbakhsh then produced a goal for the highlights with six minutes left on the clock, with a superb header that flew into the bottom corner giving Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga no chance.

Arrizabalaga previously denied another Brighton replacement to Aaron Connolly, who turned around and shot at close range while Chelsea also had several chances to close the game.

Southampton upsets the Spurs

Southampton completed a rejuvenating vacation program with a superb goal from Danny Ings, which won them a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Match referee Mike Dean shows Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho a yellow card. Credit: Getty Images

Ings duped former Southampton defender Toby Alderweireld with great skill in dismissing the hosts in the 17th minute and Tottenham rarely threatened.

A hamstring injury to Harry Kane that forced the English striker to leave the second half assured that it was a miserable start to the new year for Tottenham, whose manager Jose Mourinho had been booked for an altercation with the home coaching staff.

Kane was injured in scoring a prohibited offside goal, a decision confirmed by VAR.

Leicester sink Newcastle

Leicester City striker Ayoze Perez came back to haunt his former Newcastle United team as the Foxes won 3-0 and reduced the gap to the Liverpool leaders.

The win allowed Brendan Rodgers to finish second with 45 points in 21 games, 10 points behind Liverpool who have two games in hand and the Sheffield United host on Thursday.

Leicester has shed light on Jamie Vardy's absence due to a calf injury as Perez pounced on a bad pass on the back line of Newcastle defender Florian Lejeune and tackled a Fabian tackle Schar before passing Martin Dubravka in the 36th minute.

Lejeune was back in the spotlight again for the wrong reasons as his poor clearance headed for Perez who fed Maddison, and the English international exploded in a distant left-footed shot three minutes later.

With Newcastle reduced to 10 men after exhausting their three replacements and Schar unable to play due to injury, Leicester made 3-0 in the 87th minute thanks to Hamza Choudhury.

Villa impress in Burnley

At Turf Moor, Villa thought he had taken an 11th minute lead thanks to a diving head from Jack Grealish, but a VAR examination revealed that Wesley's heel was slightly offside.

It was Wesley who opened the scoring in the 23rd – the impressive Grealish finding him in the box and the Brazilian swiveled and tacked Nick Pope to give Villa a deserved lead.

Burnley was unusually sloppy in defense and lacking his usual wit and it was not a shock when Grealish doubled Villa's lead four minutes before the break.

Chris Wood scores for Burnley against Aston Villa, but it was too little too late.Credit: Getty Images

Sean Dyche made a double substitution at the break with Jay Rodriguez and Johann Berg Gudmundsson introduced and it had the desired effect.

Rodriguez and Chris Wood both missed good opportunities before Wood finally found the target with a header from the back post of a center from Ashley Westwood in the 80th minute, but Burnley didn’t could not force an equalizer, going down 2-1.

Watford defeats Wolves

Player of the Watford Ten continued his good form under new manager Nigel Pearson and heightened his hopes of avoiding relegation with a 2-1 home victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Gerard Delofeu and Abdoulaye Doucoure shot Watford before before Pedro Neto drew one for Wolves, who failed to take advantage of a power play in the last 20 minutes after the defender Christian Kabasele was kicked out for the hosts.

Deulofeu opened the scoring with a neat finish in the 30th minute when he beat goalkeeper Rui Patricio with a clean, low shot in the far corner after good work from Ismaila Sarr.

Doucoure made 2-0 in the 49th when he cut inside the left and found the upper corner with firm driving which crushed Wolves defender Conor Coady and left Patricio stranded.

Neto reduced the backlogs of the hour with a heavily deviated effort that flew over Ben Foster and the wolves piled up the pressure after Kabasele received a red card following a VAR exam.

