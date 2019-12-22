J.J. Abrams responds to critics and fans of & # 39; The Rise Of Skywalker & # 39;

Loading...

Reactions to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker range from the earliest reactions and reviews to subsequent essays and reports on audience metrics from Rotten Tomatoes and other aggregators. For the most part, critics either hated the film as a whole or remained ambivalent in their assessment. General cinema-goers, however, have far better forgiven the ninth and last entry in the "Skywalker Saga" of Star Wars films. When asked about all of this during a recent screening, director J.J. Abrams didn't seem to have anything negative to say.

In a follow-up discussion with the filmmaker, Vanity Fair asked him about his thoughts on the intense criticism of the film on Friday. Did he think she was wrong? "No, I would say that you are right," Abrams replied. "The people who love it more than anything are also right."

“In another country seven hours ago I was asked: 'How are you doing to make everyone happy? & # 39 ;. I thought, 'What …?' Nobody should try that anyway, but how would you go about it? Especially with Star Wars … We knew that every decision we made – a design decision, a musical decision, a narrative decision – would make someone angry and make others angry, and they're okay. "

"There is a MO of either:" It is exactly the way I see it, or you are my enemy, "he added." It is a crazy thing that there is such a norm, which is without nuances and compassion seems to be – and this is not about Star Wars, this is about everything. "

Abrams also briefly commented on the numerous reports about his and the cast's recent reactions to the previous Star Wars film The Last Jedi and its director Rian Johnson. Both were highly valued by critics and criticized by louder "fans" who, among other things, represented incredibly sexist positions in relation to the new film trilogy.

“At the beginning we had discussions with Rian. It was nothing more than a collaboration, ”he told Vanity Fair. "The perspective I had, at least personally, when I walked away from it and saw what Rian was doing, strangely gave us opportunities that never would have been, because of course he made decisions that no one else would have made."

