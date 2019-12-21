I've solved one of the biggest problems in the Star Trek universe, so you're welcome faking people

Loading...

I realize that this moment we are in is a moment deeply focused on Star Wars, with the new movie that just came out and the excellent Mandalorian series and all those Yodas babies and that shit everywhere, that's why I feel that this it's an ideal It's time to talk about something in the Star Trek universe that has always bothered me. You know, just to be an idiot.

As all other idiots know, one of the key technological differences in the Star Wars and Star Trek universes is that Trek's universe has transport technology, where an object or organism can decompose, atom by atom, and become a beam of particles and reassembled elsewhere.

While I have already addressed my problems with the transport / teleporter system, this time we only accept how they work as they are, and do not get stuck in the details.

What bothers me is the way the characters seem to deal with people who teleport to places, specifically in situations where enemies board spacecraft directly above them, usually heavily armed, and then proceed to wreak havoc.

This happens with alarming regularity in the Star Trek series and movies, including the direct shipment to the bridge of a ship to kidnap its captain, as we can see here:

Good. We all know what I'm talking about, yes? So here is my question: why does everyone freeze like idiots and watch how enemy beings materialize, instead of doing something when they are in this incredibly vulnerable semi-materialized state?

Look at that clip again: it takes the Borg two solid seconds to materialize on the bridge, and even more when they are being transported. Why nobody, when he begins to see them appear, you know, do something?

Really, it doesn't have to be much; imagine this scenario:

Borg or other hostile beings are being transported to the bridge of a spaceship. Near where it is materializing, a member of the maintenance staff of that ship is standing, broom in hand. Sorry, space broom in hand.

What prevents the Starfleet janitor from simply holding the broom handle through the invading enemy's chest before it fully materializes?

Do you want a visual to help? Here, like this:

See? No more trouble! And, really, it doesn't have to be a broom, whatever is useful will work! Push a chair toward them or push a cart, if you have one on hand. Hold one of those PADD things across your neck. Or a clipboard. A frisbee Hell, in a hurry, run your hand across his chest! It will be pretty disgusting, but the bad guy is better than you, right?

If you're away, throw some shit. Or, if you are going to eliminate them with a phaser, why wait until they are completely there? Shoot that ray through your still amorphous head until they materialize around you and, you know, die!

Really, it's that simple. If you find yourself in the Star Trek universe, and you are on a starship when some enemies try to board through a transporter, if you see that one materializes near you, just hold the shoe where your face appears or push a tea car where your abdomen is trying to go, or something like that.

It will kill them or, if your transporter has some kind of error correction feedback, at least it will interrupt your transport capacity to your ship. Either way, it's better for you.

I hope this helps. You are welcome.

