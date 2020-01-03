It's time to research VR

Loading...

Visions of the future in everything from the Simpsons to Back To The Future often included virtual reality (VR) games. But when the media was first launched, there were many who held it back. If this made you hesitate before, now is the time to take the lead in the match.

After years of hype and expectations, quality consumer virtual reality arrived in the form of the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive in 2016. Despite offering gaming experiences Truly immersive and visceral video, unlike anything that came before, virtual reality has failed to woo the masses outside of a small, passionate fan base. Headsets were expensive, as were the PCs required to operate them, the setup was cumbersome requiring external camera sensors placed around the room and content was lacking.

With technological advances and significant price reductions, the barrier to entry for virtual reality has almost been removed.

However, a lot has changed in the past three years, 2019 in particular marking a turning point for the industry. The hot spots that have taken most people away from virtual reality have been resolved and the medium has reached such a point that if you haven't experienced virtual reality yet, you are really moving on to side.

The minimum PC VR specifications have been drastically reduced, so people who didn't have a desktop or laptop computer powerful enough to run VR before probably do now. Heck, even an Nvidia Geforce GTX 960 or an AMD Radeon RX 480, which are $ 150 graphics cards at this point, will work VR titles on PC very well.