It's time to let go of the traveler's culture

Loading...

Jonathan Leo loves his cars, but does not travel in them. He lives in San Diego and works for the Navy, so he takes the city tram to work as often as he can. Then, on weekends, download your 2012 Mercedes Benz C230 on some of the best roads in California.

Cities around the world are reexamining the role of the car. More specifically, and especially among American cities, they are trying to make more people travel like Leo.

This is happening because, in many cases, policymakers have realized that they cannot continue to grow by adding more people who use cars as their only transportation method, not to mention mitigating the endless stagnation and poor quality of the air that exists today. To take just one example, the Boston Globe recently published a series of reports on the horrible traffic of the city that encapsulated not only the enigma of Boston, but many of our growing metropolitan areas:

People can no longer navigate reliably in a region cursed by their own success … The question is now frontal and central: Can Greater Boston continue to prosper, or even function, without fundamentally rethinking its relationship with the car?

And the answer is as uncomfortable as it is true: not for long.

Outside of the journalistic investigations that last for months, there is usually a template for these debates, a template in which one is pro and anti-automobile. Cars are evil or the best thing that has happened to mankind. It is, like so many other debates, presented as a binary option with no middle ground.

But it does not have to be like that. In fact, it is not like that. Transportation has to do with balance, options, a concept that people like Leo intuitively understand.

I contacted Leo and other car enthusiasts who describe themselves in an unlikely place: the notoriously anti-aircraft Facebook group New Urbanist Memes For Transit-Oriented Teens, better known as NUMTOT. It is a place for people (not just teenagers) to share news, memes and almost anything else about "new urbanism" concepts, such as dense multi-family homes, passable neighborhoods and eco-friendly transportation such as cycling and public transportation.

In short, there are many things like this:

But not all of its more than 177,000 members are totally anti-aircraft. I will not name names, but some of your favorite car bloggers are NUMTOT verified. Like car enthusiasts from all walks of life.

I contacted Leo and other NUMTOT because one of my blogs had been published in the group, in which I begged the people of Manhattan to stop taking Ubers to the Empire State Building and use the subway instead, with the title "Very numtot article from a decidedly non-numerical source".

This provoked a discussion in the comments about the relationship between car enthusiasts and public transport. Leo was one of them:

Car guy here! I love traffic, I hate traffic and I seriously believe that we need more travel options, bus lanes and TRAINS! I really love my car. I don't want to end up hating it because I have to deal with traffic and parking every day.

Another, Kyle Metscher, said:

The guy in the car here. I prefer to drive beautiful machines, built with artistic and performance vision, for competition and leisure instead of crawling on a huge concrete slab that runs through the city center in a boring econobox.

What Leo and Metscher and others with whom I spoke for this article told me, if not explicitly, at least in spirit, is that one can be a car enthusiast and at the same time advocate, not to mention frequent use, of the public transport.

Danny Harris, executive director of Transportation Alternatives, a nonprofit organization based in New York City that advocates for more equitable transportation solutions, echoed those feelings.

"You can be a car enthusiast and also an environmentalist," said Harris. “You can be a car enthusiast and be a city planner. You can be a car enthusiast and worry about public health. We are not competing with each other. "

For some, this may sound like a completely banal observation that, of course, car enthusiasts contain crowds. For others, this will be absurd and totally anathema for what it means to love cars. That is why it is important to recognize that loving cars does not mean, in fact, it should not, hate all other forms of transportation.

In fact, there is a very good reason with many historical precedents so that people traveling by car are among the most interested in ensuring that we have solid public transport systems.

Robust public transportation would give people the option, the freedom, to use whatever means of transportation they want, to unblock the roads for people who want to drive, such as Leo's weekend excursions in his Mercedes.

Another car and public transport enthusiast, Ryan Driggett, a 22-year-old student at the University of California, Santa Barbara, put it slightly differently. According to him, most people don't like to drive, but they have to. "They are as excited about their generic vehicle as I am my washing machine."

When looking for a more sensitive transport landscape, people often look abroad, and particularly Europe. They invoke the prices of congestion in London, roadside diets in Paris or the city center without cars in Oslo to show how it can be done.

But it is not necessary to look through the oceans or even other countries to see the possibilities. You just have to look back in time.

The United States once had a balanced transport landscape, one with options and some appearance of freedom during the 1940s, of course, transport itself was racially segregated in much of the country during this time, until the federal government put Almost all its weight behind the car.

During the first decades after Model T, cars were still used mainly by families for leisure and adventure activities. As documented by historian Kenneth T. Jackson's Crabgrass Frontier, a history of the suburbs, which is both a history of transportation and housing, the affordable car quickly replaced family outings on the tram, but not so much daily travel:

Offering more freedom and luxury than older and more uncomfortable trams, the car replaced the car and bus for discretionary trips. As the basic mode of the travel to work movement, acceptance was slower.

Jackson cited a study of 68 cities in 1933 that found that, despite the popularity of the Model T, "commutation on foot or by public transport was more important." The historian Joel Tarr discovered the same. As early as 1934, 45 percent of Pittsburgh employees, for example, owned a car, but very few used it to get around; 28 percent walked to work, 48.8 percent traveled by tram, 1.7 percent used the commuter train and "only" 20.3 percent drove. The story, Jackson writes, was similar in most American cities.

Those numbers look very different today. According to the Census Bureau's American Community Survey, 76.4 percent of Americans drive to work alone. Approximately five percent of Americans take public transportation, although 30 percent of those traveling by public transportation are only in New York City. To put this in perspective, the same number of Americans work from home that uses public transportation. Almost twice as many Americans share the trip.

In Pittsburgh specifically, compared to that 1934 survey, 55.5 percent of city residents drive to go to work today, more than double the amount of 85 years ago. Meanwhile, only 17.9 percent take public transportation and 10.7 percent walk. In the county as a whole, 71.5 percent of travelers travel to work, roughly in line with the national average.

These statistics tell a story of imbalance. As Jackson details in detail in Crabgrass Frontier, as of the 1950s, the suburb became the dominant American neighborhood and the automobile in its transportation system, because the suburbs are not dense enough for efficient public transportation.

This was not an accident. Jackson concludes quite strongly that this was not a market-driven process of people who voted with their feet for a preferred way of life, but the result of a massive social engineering project nationwide with the full weight of the federal government leaning the balance. Since Jackson's book was published in 1985, his findings have been reinforced by generations of urban study historians.

First, there were the houses. "No agency of the United States government has had a more pervasive and powerful impact on the American people in the last half century than the Federal Housing Administration (FHA)," Jackson wrote. The lot sizes standardized by the FHA and even the specifications for the homes themselves. This is partly why every mid-century suburb looks and feels the same.

More infamously, FHA-rated neighborhoods are primarily based on ethnic population, minority neighborhoods that receive the lowest grades and are marked in red (hence the term "red line"). The FHA would only provide mortgage insurance for bank loans for homes in neighborhoods with good and good grades, which, due to the standards set by the FHA, overwhelmingly meant neighborhoods outside the city limits.

As a result of these deliberate policies, during the 1960s, it was easy and cheap for whites to obtain a mortgage in a white suburban neighborhood, and it was almost impossible for non-whites to do the same. This, combined with the age requirements of the building and the lot size restrictions, meant that FHA guarantees leaned heavily towards suburban single-family homes, not urban apartments. And those owners obtained a series of tax exemptions that the tenants did not obtain, including, among others, the deduction of mortgage interest. Jackson documented that these government policies make owning a suburban home cheaper, in many cases, than renting an urban apartment.

The government not only enacted policies that pushed people to buy suburban houses, but paid for the roads that went there, at a time when it did not pay for public transport systems that did not.

In the mid-1950s, the Eisenhower administration began its $ 101 billion federal highway program that, among other benefits, provided rapid entry and exit of cities to remote suburbs.

As part of the Interstate Highway program, the government created the gasoline tax, whose product could not be used for anything other than highway construction and maintenance. This cemented a structure through which the government subsidized almost all road construction and almost no mass transit, which was still commonly considered as a private company that should be profitable in its own right. A senator from the USA In the United States, Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin discovered that, before the 1960s, approximately 75 percent of federal transportation expenses went to highways, while only one percent went to urban public transportation.

In subsequent years, this imbalance has decreased slightly, but remains uneven. While the 2016-2020 FAST Act authorized $ 305 billion for the construction and repair of roads, an average of $ 61 billion per year, states receive a total of $ 11 billion a year on average from federals for the public transport; and that was before the Trump administration began withholding transit funds. Even if the Trump administration fails to honor those promises of funding, that amounts to approximately five times more financing for roads and highways than public transportation, despite the fact that 31 percent of Americans live in urban areas.

The history of postwar America, in regards to transport, has been a total loss of balance. It is the story of the complete and total dedication to the car, followed by a sadly inadequate response from local, state and federal governments that largely maintains what we now consider the status quo of roads, traffic jams, an endless sea of ​​lights red brake, and fear of change.

Therefore, we are in the situation we are in now, where car ownership is not an option but, for almost all Americans, a necessity.

"In the twentieth century, the car became part of who we are," a recent editorial in The Guardian lamented, before concluding that "the car culture as a whole also needs revision."

But what exactly does The Guardian, or anyone else, mean when they talk about breaking the "car culture"? Enthusiasts are not completely unjustified to distrust such pronouncements, since they rarely come with a description of what part of "car culture" they want to break.

Harris, executive director of Transportation Alternatives, said he can't speak for everyone who uses the phrase, but for him, it's not about making people who love cars stop loving them. It is about allowing those who do not stop needing one.

"At least when I talk about car culture and its breakup," Harris told me, "I think most people are not fully aware of how much they give their lives to this system that is far beyond them, but they it's about how they live, how they move, what they prioritize, why they choose to fight or not. ”Here, he is not talking about enthusiastic culture. He is talking about what we have called traveler culture.

Harris compared the culture of travelers with a social addiction, one that is driven by the billions of dollars that car companies spend on advertising to try to differentiate their crossover from the almost identical crossover of another person who never shows that their machines they are used the way they are normally used, on a bumper – for bumper traffic Breaking car culture, Harris believes, requires admitting that almost all Americans rely entirely on cars to operate for reasons beyond their control.

Critically, Harris said, it's not about eliminating all cars in society or telling people that they should stop being enthusiastic. After all, Harris grew up reading Motor Trend; Once upon a time I wanted a ng66 Mustang.

"Breaking the car culture is not taking people away from the car," he said. "It is providing people with safe, equitable and decent transportation alternatives … I don't think our goal is that the people who drive are aggressively taking away the things they love or need. But instead, we are really giving very genuine, safe and equitable options to move. "

Getting to that place, recovering that balance, requires rethinking what our streets and roads are for. Instead of measuring everything by the number of cars that can go through a traffic light cycle or by the number of lanes that could increase performance, Harris wants to focus on moving people instead of just cars. In rural or suburban areas, that may not change much. But in denser areas, it could.

Basically, everyone who spoke in favor of this article is in favor of a simple proposal: make driving a choice again and return the roads to enthusiasts.

In some cities like New York and the capitals mentioned abroad, this is already underway to some extent. The president of the New York City Council and candidate for mayor of 2021 for Mayor Corey Johnson, for example, regularly invokes the term "car culture." But most Americans still cling to the culture of the traveler. It is time to let go.

Enthusiasts can and should lead the way demanding better, because they have everything to win. The only way to drive for free is if the roads are open.

. (tagsToTranslate) displacements (t) Car culture (t) Infrastructure (t) Jalopnik