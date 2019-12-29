It was the decade of the billionaire victim

Loading...

The Great Recession was supposed to embarrass the wealthy so they would run away embarrassed, grateful that they hadn't landed in prison or worse. "There is an angry crowd with pitchforks coming together and they want to see heads on spades," said Fortune in 2009. But as the stock and real estate markets rebounded, so did self-esteem of the wealthiest of us too. Shame? It was so much Dow 7,550. It is now over 28,000.

The Trump administration has the richest presidential cabinet ever assembled.

Schwarzman has many compatriots. Elite gatherings such as the Milken Institute World Conference and the Davos Annual World Economic Forum have become meeting sessions for misunderstood multimillionaires and billionaires to hear each other's calls. they pay their fair share. There is the private equity tycoon Leon Cooperman, who started crying on CNBC complaining about the wealth tax proposed by Senator Elizabeth Warren for fortunes over US $ 50 million (72 millions of dollars). "I don't need Elizabeth Warren to tell me that I'm a dead drummer and that billionaires are beats," he said.

The rich victims are all around us. Craig Hall, the real estate tycoon who owns the infamous ostentatious wine cellar in northern California, where Pete Buttigieg organized a high-priced fundraiser? He told the New York Times about the critics: "It just isn't fair." Jacqueline Sackler, wife of an heir to Purdue Pharma, the company partly responsible for the opioid epidemic that claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans? The Wall Street Journal seized an email in which she complained of what she called the "situation" which "destroyed" the family's reputation and "condemned" her children.

And nobody is more practiced in the art of self-pity than billionaires than our president. He is the victim of a democratic "witch hunt". Accused? "More due process has been given to defendants in the Salem Witch trials." However, he promulgated a tax plan so favorable to billionaires in general, and to real estate interests in particular, it could just as easily have been adapted precisely for him.

But according to the Republicans, the obscene gains of the wealthy are not the problem. In 2012, GOP presidential candidate and multimillionaire Mitt Romney, speaking to a group of large donors, referred to 47% of Americans who did not pay federal taxes and who needed 39; government benefits to fend for themselves as "takers", adding, they believe "they have the right to health care, food, housing, in your name". (Right to food! Imagine that.)

The Trump administration, which has the richest presidential cabinet ever, has spent nearly three years trying to make it more difficult for people to receive Medicaid, food aid, and even a free lunch at the hotel. school. They are also helped by self-proclaimed guard dogs, such as Minnesota retiree Rob Undersander, who made himself known as a millionaire so that he could publicize the so-called urgent problem of people who have a six and seven digit net worth when receiving food stamps because of their income. is below the eligibility thresholds. (In fact, sample research shows that these households represent around 3% of households receiving assistance through the supplementary nutritional assistance program).

Meanwhile, of course, the wealthy get by. Studies show, not surprisingly, that their opinions carry far more weight with politicians than those of more ordinary voters. But the claim of victimization is a way for them to protect themselves from popular anger and the financial consequences they might otherwise face, by ensuring that their power, wealth and privileges remain intact while they can continue to promote their unique virtue and intelligence. Here's a telling example: Despite Trump's campaign promises, the interest loophole remains a part of the federal tax code. Steve Schwarzman, your infamy has not been in vain.

