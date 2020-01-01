It was a strangely unexpected decade within Tesla and the emerging electric vehicle industry in California

Loading...

Photo: Matt Brown

Ten years ago, in December 2009, I entered the SpaceX headquarters with a suit and four copies of my resume. I was there interviewing for a job at Tesla; at that time his Los Angeles office was located within SpaceX. The receptionist took me to the cafeteria just outside the mission control to wait for my interviewers. A guy spun a rocket engine next to me, making a turn to avoid the FroYo machine and a full-size replica of an Iron Man suit signed by the cast of Iron Man 2. Mickey Rourke signed the crotch. I quickly realized that Iron Man and I were the only two people in the building wearing something like a suit.

I thought the success of this company was unlikely, but that is part of what made it interesting. He was far from being the only one in doubt; All my friends in the automotive industry thought I was making a big mistake. A colleague who had worked with Tesla through a software provider told me: "They have no idea what they are doing." My OEM friends had variations on the same theme that could be summed up as: "Look, nobody is buying electric cars, and if they do, we will simply rush and crush you."

Model S at the 2010 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Photo: Getty

This excellent blog you're reading now calls the Model S "Vaporware" over and over again. Mitt Romney, the Republican presidential candidate called Tesla a "loser" in a televised debate. Even Elon Musk said he thought Tesla had a ten percent chance of success.

Looking back on the last 10 years, it is tempting to say that everyone was wrong, but "wrong" doesn't seem like the right word. They were not wrong. Except for Romney, he was a loser. But everyone else was making a reasonable assumption based on the data at that time. They were "wrong" just because something incredibly unlikely happened.

Tesla spent much of the beginning of the decade dangerously close to failure. He almost went bankrupt more than once. Investing in Tesla right after its IPO was a little advisable bet, since Tesla only had a prototype Model S and an empty factory to face the large legacy car manufacturers. None of the reasonable evidence at the time pointed to a $ 75 billion company. It was a bet on a dream.

After many nights and countless moments of luck, people started buying cars and the company got some financial traction. It seemed overnight that the valuation skyrocketed, new electric vehicle companies began to appear throughout California, and legacy car manufacturers began opening offices in Silicon Valley. It felt as if California's fledgling electric vehicle industry had gone from a stalemate at maximum speed at a pace that seemed, well, ridiculous.

California has had an automotive industry almost since there has been an automotive industry, particularly because it played a beachhead for Japanese companies that established their headquarters here in the 1950s, as well as design offices and more than a dozen manufacturing plants of cars over the years. But this was different. These were the California companies creating a new type of car business.

I was in Tesla during the first half of this decade and since then I have been circling around a California electric vehicle industry that didn't even exist at the beginning. From the outside, it might still seem that some new companies struggle to make cars and be profitable, but from the inside it is unrecognizable. Tesla made big waves in this decade, and companies like Rivian, Lucid, Canoo and others are working hard to amplify them.

Image: Canoo

At the dawn of mass production, the United States had dozens and dozens of automotive companies, of which very few survived. Something similar has been happening in California for the past decade, and we are already seeing the wear of the gold rush to build electric vehicles and electric vehicle companies.

Photo: Getty

For a while, money came from everywhere to finance new electric vehicle startups. Things got really interesting when an incestuous labor market began to grow; It was a good idea not to disturb anyone because you were probably going to work with them again somewhere else.

Some new companies were attracting engineers with tens of thousands of stock options. Many of these stock options are worthless, and surviving companies have learned that making cars is very, very difficult. And very expensive.

Ten years is a long time, but it's still strange to me how easy people forget what I thought was impossible a decade ago. Those same OEM friends who had ruled out electric vehicles now talk about their companies becoming completely electric as if it had always been an inevitable conclusion. On the other hand, it is also surprising how often I hear the same things I heard at that time: Tesla is spending money and weeks after bankruptcy, or that the vehicle is a joke and the company will never succeed.

Tesla is still not consistently profitable despite the many promises made, and almost none of the other surviving startups have sold cars. But thinking of that office within SpaceX with a dozen-person vehicle engineering team and the liveliest CAD of what would eventually become the Model S, everything seems so incredibly different: hundreds of thousands of cars sold, multiple Major factories, 45,000 employees, a global cargo network and a market capitalization twice as large as Ford. One of the cars is in the fucking space.

Photo: SpaceX

And it's still weird to see a dirty Model S with body damage because I can't help thinking of it as a new car. It is strange to hear the big OEM car companies say that they will become fully electric in the next few years, because for so long they made fun of electric vehicles that they had no intention of manufacturing, or reluctantly produced compliance cars.

I think that for the majority of people in the automotive industry these last 10 years have been unexpected. But, for the consumer, the industry has not really changed so much. Walking through a car show recently I couldn't believe how many internal combustion vehicles there were. In that sense, a look at your local car dealership probably won't look very different from what it was 10 years ago. Almost all vehicles have a gas cap, some of them are hybrids, but for many brands, there are still no electrical options.

Photo: Getty

For some reason, everyone told me about things as if they were two years away. When I started in Tesla, the Model S was two years away. Two years later, Model X was two years away. Then, Model 3, the lowest cost car that would really change things, was two years away. But people don't buy sedans, they buy crossovers and the crossover was two years away. Most of these two years ended up being three years (or worse). Now it is the legacy OEMs that are two years away. Mercedes will have ten fully electric vehicles by 2022, Jeep will electrify its entire line by 2022, Volkswagen will have eight electric vehicles by then.

The automotive industry is a large ship with a small helm. It takes years to manufacture a new car, and at least a decade to change the collective opinion of the industry about something substantial. The ship has been shaken by those waves of California so much that it had to make an important correction of the course, one that will be much more obvious in the next decade.

It seems that all my years in the industry should give me the ability to predict their direction in the coming years. But looking back in 2009, I find it difficult to understand what could be two years away by the end of 2029.

