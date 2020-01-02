"It only ends up in our garbage system": The ban on plastic bags was officially enacted in Devon, Alberta

Loading...

Devon, Alta. has officially banned plastic shopping bags and joined a number of other communities across Canada.

As of January 1, 2020, stores in the community will no longer be able to sell disposable plastic bags.

The council voted in November and let the residents know by giving each house two reusable bags with two local artists.

“Disposable plastic is used by everyone and only gets into our waste system. It is also not recycled because the plastic is too thin, ”said Ray Ralph, Mayor of Devon.

Tweet this

There are a few exceptions, including plastic bags for:

Carrying fruits and / or vegetables

with fresh meat or fish products

Contain bulk food (i.e. candy, nuts, grains, etc.) or bulk hardware (i.e. screws, nuts, bolts, etc.) that is not prepackaged

freshly prepared baked goods or other foods

Wrap flowers or potted plants

Clothing immediately after professional washing or cleaning

dirty, greasy or dangerous products or materials

The story continues under the advertisement

READ MORE: The new Edmonton garbage plan includes a one-time ban on plastic

This is the first step that many councilors hope to ban single-use plastics.

"We look at straws, styrofoam and all the other things that people just throw away," said City Councilor Chris Fish.

On January 1st, many Devonians could go shopping with their own reusable bags, and for those who forgot to bring one, they could use paper bags.

READ MORE: Moose Jaw, Sask. The students want to recycle the value of the population in plastic bags

The owner of the Superior Liquor Mart, Don Szyndrowski, has been in the same building for over 40 years. He remembers the transition from paper to plastic bags in the 1980s.

"We tried to save trees at the time, so everyone wanted to get away from paper and the transition to plastic was pretty easy," said Syndrowski.

He said there is a certain learning curve for people carrying heavy objects in a paper bag and that they need to be trained a little to carry them from below.

"I don't think paper bags are the answer, so hopefully more people will use their reusable bags," said Szyndrowski.

Tweet this

The story continues under the advertisement

A warning will be issued if a store with plastic shopping bags is caught, but if it is caught again, a fine of $ 250 will be imposed. After that, fines continue to increase: the second offense is $ 500, and violations after that are set at $ 1,000.

Other Alberta communities that have active statutes or are discussing one-way waste reduction strategies are:

Banff

Calgary

Edmonton

Okotoks

Fichtenhain

St. Albert

Wetaskiwin

Devon is located approximately 26 kilometers southwest of Edmonton.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) Disposable plastic ban (t) devon alberta recycling (t) Devon shopping bag ban (t) devon plastic bag ban (t) Environment (t) Plastic bag ban (t) Plastic ban (t) Recycling (t) Disposable plastic (t) News