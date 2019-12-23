It is suspected that the squirrel nest is the cause of the car fire

Police: it is suspected that the squirrel's nest is the cause of a car fire
Updated: 2:03 PM EST December 23, 2019
Orange flames exploded from the front of a golden sedan on Monday morning and authorities believe a squirrel may be to blame. Photos from the Acton Police Department show a fireman approaching the burning car on Carriage Drive and extinguishing the heavy fire with a hose. A second photo, taken after the fire was extinguished, shows that the burned and melted car suffered serious damage. In a tweet, police said preliminary investigation indicated that a squirrel nest may have caused the fire.
ACTON, Massachusetts.
Orange flames exploded from the front of a golden sedan on Monday morning and authorities believe a squirrel may be to blame.
Photos from the Acton Police Department show a fireman approaching the burning car on Carriage Drive and extinguishing the heavy fire with a hose. A second photo, taken after the fire was extinguished, shows that the burned and melted car suffered serious damage.
In a tweet, police said preliminary investigation indicated that a squirrel nest may have caused the fire.
.