It is suspected that the squirrel nest is the cause of the car fire

Police: it is suspected that the squirrel's nest is the cause of a car fire

Updated: 2:03 PM EST December 23, 2019

Orange flames exploded from the front of a golden sedan on Monday morning and authorities believe a squirrel may be to blame. Photos from the Acton Police Department show a fireman approaching the burning car on Carriage Drive and extinguishing the heavy fire with a hose. A second photo, taken after the fire was extinguished, shows that the burned and melted car suffered serious damage. In a tweet, police said preliminary investigation indicated that a squirrel nest may have caused the fire.

