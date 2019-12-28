It is rumored that Dodge goes one step further towards electrification with the Durango soft hybrid: report

Loading...

FCA has not been terribly excited about electric vehicles in the past, but according to a report obtained by Mopar Insiders, the company could be planning to introduce a soft hybrid Durango in 2020.

The hybrid power system is expected to be the same 48 Volt Motor Generator Unit (MGU) used in the Ram hybrid. The MGU is a small engine (and generator) that replaces the alternator. A battery the size of a suitcase goes somewhere inside the vehicle. The system is good for two miles per gallon on the Ram 1500 eight-cylinder.

Image: Ram

This is not Durango's first foray into electrification; The previous generation briefly had a hybrid option at the end of its execution.

Not long ago, former FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne was openly critical of electric vehicles, even asking customers not to buy the company's Fiat 500e compliance car. Other efforts were more bleak. However, in recent months, the company has significantly expanded its electrification plans with nine billion euros budgeted for electric vehicle projects until 2022. This is probably the result of the company having to give Tesla hundreds of millions of dollars to group the two automakers. cars, reducing the production of average FCA emissions to avoid large EU fines.

