Israel: No casualties after Gaza fired a missile during the Netanyahu election rally

Israel said a rocket was fired from Gaza into its southern territory on Wednesday, forcing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be pushed off a stage during an election rally in Ashkelon City.

The Israeli military said its air defense system, known as the Iron Dome, intercepted the missile. There were no reports of victims.

The Israeli Haaretz daily published a video on their website that shows Netanyahu being taken to an animal shelter for hours before his Likud party primaries.

Rockets will be fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel on November 13, 2019.

Hatem Moussa / The Associated Press

Netanyahu says he knows how to protect Israel, but opponents accuse him of being gentle with threats from the Gaza Strip.

A similar incident occurred in September when Netanyahu was in the nearby town of Ashdod. He was fighting for the second general Israeli election of the year.

It was believed that this triggered the targeted murder of Israel by a commander in chief of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group in November. As a result, the militants of Israel and Gaza had their worst fighting round in months.

No Palestinian group took responsibility for Wednesday's attack. Such sporadic rocket launches and subsequent Israeli airstrikes have occurred frequently despite an Egyptian-led ceasefire that ended two days of fighting in November.

Hamas, the larger Islamic movement that controls Gaza, is trying to "communicate" with Israel to alleviate the economic and humanitarian crises in Gaza.

The militant group remained on the sidelines during the flare-up in November.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

