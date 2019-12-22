Isaiah Thomas explained why he entered the stands to confront a Sixers fan

Loading...

A growing problem for the NBA has been the words players hear when interacting with fans. The most prominent example of this was Russell Westbrook, who was a Utah jazz fan last season, and an exchange between Isaiah Thomas and fans of the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday evening resulted in the Washington Wizards guard being knocked out of the game.

During the fourth quarter of Washington's 125:10 defeat, Thomas stepped into the stands and had an obvious exchange with some Sixers fans. It didn't look like a particularly controversial exchange, but it still led to Thomas being thrown.

It was unclear what caused this, but Thomas was obviously dissatisfied with what the fan said to him, and he went into what went down after the game. Thomas met with the media and stated that "he will never be disregarded in any way" before delving into the incident.

"So when I missed the first free throw and made the second, I run back and a fan has both middle fingers up and said three times" Fuck you, b * tch, "" said Thomas. "Then the time goes out and I go to the stands to confront him. I say, don't be disrespectful, this calm." "I am above all a man and a fan." And his answer was, "I'm sorry, I just wanted a Frosty."

The Sixers are offering a promotion where Wendy's fans get a free Frosty if an opposing player misses two free throws in a row in the second half of the game – if you've seen a Philly game in recent years, Have you seen it? Fans come unclear if someone in the other team misses the front end of a trip to the free-throw line. Thomas went on to believe that such statements had no place in the league and that this was particularly bad, although he had been in the league for some time.

"I would never do that to anyone else," said Thomas. "It crossed the line – I have children, I have a family, that's not okay at all. So I wanted to tell him that."

Of course, Thomas is 100 percent right here. Fans who are able to interact with players help make the NBA so much fun, but ultimately it all has to be fun and not to the point where the players feel uncomfortable.