Isaiah Thomas earned one of the fastest rejections we saw on Friday

Isaiah Thomas' NBA trip has taken a detour in recent years. After his breakout season at the Celtics in 2017, Thomas was traded into the Cavs for Kyrie Irving. We now know what Boston seemed to know at that time, i.e. H. That an excruciating leg injury would likely limit his effectiveness and ability to stay on the pitch.

That was exactly what happened during his brief stay in Cleveland, and since then he has jumped to the Lakers, Nuggets, and now to the Wizards to try and regain some of the spark that once gave him an all-star nod culminated in one unforgettable performance after the season.

Unfortunately, his rocky road continues when, on Friday evening, Thomas was thrown out just one and a half minutes before the wizard's game against the blazers because he had contacted an official.

When Carmelo Anthony tried to tie him up, Thomas' swing towards the referee carried him, and in slow motion it appears that he put his hand on the referee and gave him a push, probably in frustration that he didn't have one got foul call on the game.

The league will certainly check this and it is possible that an additional fine and / or ban may be imposed. It's one of the fastest ejections we've seen recently, and follows the two-game ban Thomas recently played in Philadelphia against a fan who threw profanity at him. It is worth noting that the fan was also banished from the Wells Fargo arena due to the argument.

Regardless, extracurricular activities are becoming a trend for Thomas as he continues to try to get back into the NBA.