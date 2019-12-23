Isaiah Thomas calls suspension for the argument with a Sixers fan "Bullsh * t"

Loading...

Isaiah Thomas was kicked out in the fourth quarter of the Wizards defeat against the Sixers on Saturday after entering the stands to face a Heckler.

After a couple of free throws had been split up to deny Philly fans a Wendy & # 39; s Frosty, a fan apparently yelled at Thomas three times for costing them free ice cream, which is literally an overreaction to the loss when saving a dollar on fast food ice cream. When Timeout was called, Thomas quietly strolled into the stands to talk to the fan and explain why this disregard cannot stand.

This is an understandable answer from Thomas, but the league frowns because it extremely protects the invisible barrier between fans and players in the post-Malice era in the palace. The two fans were banned by the Sixers for a year, while the season ticket holder who gave them the tickets was deprived of seats and reimbursed for the rest of the season. However, Thomas was unable to avoid further punishment when the league announced on Sunday evening that he would suspend two games.

This is not a big surprise considering how sensitive the league is to players entering the stands, even though Thomas went in quietly and without trying to provoke anything. About half an hour before the official announcement, Thomas seemed to know the news.

He later confirmed that this was indeed his official statement and response to the league, which gave him further punishment.

Thomas's frustration is understandable, as he feels safe talking to the fan as he did well – and to be clear, you can do that if you go to the stands. The problem on the part of the NBA is that they don't want players to go onto the bleachers for any reason other than chasing a ball into the crowd. If a player has a problem with a fan, he wants them to point out the safety and allow it to be handled that way. This is the message being sent here even if Thomas doesn't agree (and certainly other players too).

