Is Toyota considering a lighter and faster version of GR Yaris?

The 2020 Toyota GR Yaris has yet to come on the market and it has already been reported that a faster version could come onto the map.

Shortly after he jumped behind the wheel of a GR Yaris prototype, Car Sales asked Chief Engineer Naohiko Saito of the hot hatch of Gazoo Racing to consider a lighter and more powerful GRMN version of the car. "Maybe in the future we can," Saito replied.

Initial reviews: Toyota is perhaps something special with 2020 GR Yaris

Sources reportedly close to Gazoo Racing claim that a series of weight-saving measures could be taken for this model. That would be quite a bit, because the GR Yaris already has a lightweight aluminum case, tailgate and doors, as well as a carbon fiber roof.

Saito revealed that he had entrusted his team with conducting a feasibility study into the development of a whole carbon fiber body for the GR Yaris. It is not surprising that such expensive bodywork did not get the green light for production, but the Japanese automaker was able to use some of the carbon panels he developed for a possible limited-run GRMN version.

In terms of power, the GR Yaris uses a 1.6-liter three-cylinder turbo engine with a power of more than 247 hp and a torque of 258 lb-ft (350 Nm). It is claimed that this engine has enough room for extra power and can be adjusted to around 300 hp and 400 lm (295 lb-ft), figures to place it there with the much larger Honda Civic Type R – and with the added benefit of a trick four-wheel drive.

