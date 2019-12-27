Is the new Audi RS Q3 Sportback the compact SUV you'll ever need?

Loading...

The new Audi RS Q3 has arrived on the market, ready to let everyone's ears shower with its characteristic bow-like soundtrack with five pots and hoping to get every available customer on board.

Carfection is reviewing the new RS Q3, here in its much slimmer Sportback variant, and is trying to figure out why so many people seem to like them. Perhaps it is the current Audi design language that really works here, unlike other performance SUVs from Germany that seem to have lost their charm. Perhaps it is the five-cylinder engine, a unique offering in a sea of ​​four and six-cylinder engines.

Audi offers its 2.5-liter five-cylinder turbocharger in the new RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportback models, with a torque of 395 hp (400 hp) and a torque of 480 Nm (480 Nm). A seven-speed S-Tronic automatic transmission with double clutch transmits power to all four wheels and is the only option.

That is sufficient firepower to steer the German sports crossing from 0 to 62 mph (100 km / h) in 4.5 seconds, with a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 km / h). However, check the correct option and the top speed then increases to 174 mph (280 km / h).

It is certainly quite fast for a crossover of this size, but apparently the new RS Q3 Sportback shows an old-school RS feeling on the road, especially if you have driven the latest Audi Sport products – namely the RS4 and RS6 models.

The Quattro four-wheel drive is safer than here, while it misses that urgency while turning on your favorite winding road; at least the steering wheel helps to position the car and that engine is a pleasure to work with.

Maybe it is not a class leader, but the Audi RS Q3 will certainly find its audience fairly easily.

