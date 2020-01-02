Is the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad by Iranian-backed militias a sign of things to come?

Loading...

Iranian-backed militias on Tuesday invaded the US embassy in Baghdad chanting "Death in the United States", raising widespread concern among officials in Iraq and Washington over further targeting American outposts in the days to come.

Protest escalated Tuesday afternoon in Iraq as individuals waved the flags of Kataib Hezbollah, which launched rocket attacks that killed an American entrepreneur Friday, before being struck by strikes aerial shots Sunday, graffiti scrawled on the walls of the compound and long concrete posts. to try to pierce doors and windows.

Others climbed over one of the American buildings, hoisting the flags of Kataib Hezbollah on the roof. The crowd eventually dispersed, but U.S. officials have said they will send additional troops to the area to protect embassy staff. The State Department has stated that there are no plans to evacuate the complex.

The embassy demonstration took place after the United States launched a strike against Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq and Syria on Sunday, killing 24 people and injuring 50, according to a Kataib Hezbollah press release. Two days before that, the United States said the group launched rockets at a base near Kirkuk, Iraq, killing an American entrepreneur.

"We reacted defensively to the Iranian proxy attack that killed an American citizen and injured American and Iraqi soldiers," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday. "Now Iranian-backed groups are threatening our embassy in Baghdad."

The rocket at Kirkuk represented the culmination of tensions between the US-led anti-IS coalition and Iranian-backed militias in Iraq which are escalating as the "maximum pressure" campaign of the Trump administration against Iran is intensifying and relations between the United States and Iran are getting closer. aggressive confrontation.

After a series of attacks on Japanese, European and Saudi tankers in the Gulf allotted to Iran in May, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has ordered the evacuation of nonessential personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Iraq and its consulate in Basra, citing information showing an increased risk to U.S. officials from Iranian-backed attorneys in Iraq.

"Trump's reckless decisions to withdraw from the (nuclear) deal with Iran and now launch air strikes in Iraq without the consent of the Iraqi government have brought us closer to war and endangered American troops and diplomats. "

– Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)

The move, according to the Pentagon’s Chief Inspector General of Operation Inherent Resolve, established to fight the so-called Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, affected all of Mission Iraq’s operations, limiting the ability of the mission to help Iraq become "a more resilient, independent and democratic country, and to support efforts to combat Islamic State." "

The US military footprint in Iraq has also shrunk due to growing tensions with Iran and the militias it supports. For more than a year, Iraqi politicians have been calling on the United States to withdraw all of its troops from the country, saying their continued presence would make an already unstable situation even more dangerous.

Over the summer, a series of unexplained explosions in Iranian-backed militia ammunition storage facilities led to allegations that Israel had targeted Iranian ballistic missiles stored in the facilities. US officials have denied involvement in the blasts, but Iraqi officials faced with a spate of conspiracy theories and outrage from Iranian-backed militias have restricted the use of the bombing. 39; Iraqi airspace by the anti-ISIS coalition – a decision that "has affected the ability of the Coalition to counter the threat of Daesh." in Iraq, "according to the latest Pentagon report.

The swarm that attacked the U.S. Embassy on Tuesday alarmed Democratic lawmakers in Capitol Hill, concerned that the Trump administration's policy of maximum pressure had triggered an irreversible escalation with Tehran that could start, at a minimum, a dead end with Iranian militias supported in Iraq.

"Trump's reckless decisions to move away from the Iranian (nuclear) deal and now to launch air strikes in Iraq without the consent of the Iraqi government have brought us closer to war and endangered troops and American diplomats, "said Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), a Democratic presidential candidate, said on Twitter. "We must end the eternal wars, not start again."

Republicans turned to social media to denounce the media's use of the term "protesters" to describe the mass of people who surrounded the United States Embassy on Tuesday, claiming that those who participated were directly linked to militias supported by Iran.

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) said the protesters were members of the Hezbollah militia operating in Iraq. "There are no questions," said Rubio on Twitter. Photos surfaced on social media on Tuesday showing Kataib Hezbollah leaders mingling at least with US Embassy protesters.

– Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

Both the Senate and the House foreign affairs committees have requested briefings on the status of senior officials from the State Department. Meanwhile, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a member of the Senate Armed Forces Committee, announced on Twitter Tuesday that he had met with President Donald Trump in Florida to discuss the situation in Iraq, claiming that the president was "determined to protect the Americans." staff "and that he expected" the Iraqi partners

"No more Benghazis," said Graham.

Not everyone thinks that the outbreak of Iranian-backed militias will mark the beginning of the end of the US military presence in Iraq. "We both realize that we need each other and I don't think it will serve as a break. It's a low point; I don't think it's a break point," said one former senior officer at The Daily Beast.

"Iraq is located between two nation states, both of which they need help, both of which they want good relations and both of which are by the throat. Do not sympathize too much with the Iraqi government, but they are in a very precarious political position and they do not have the depth or breadth of experience to make their way through it ", did he declare.

Although it is not yet clear whether Iraq will apply new restrictions to the U.S.-led anti-ISIS coalition following the U.S. strikes, experts say the impact of A withdrawal or expulsion of US forces would be clear.

"The effectiveness of the CT (counterterrorism) effort would be rapidly degraded by an American withdrawal, and the Islamic State would probably begin to rebuild certain high-end attack capabilities, in particular car bombers and suicide bombers, "security consultant Alex Mello told The Daily Beast.

The impact would likely be felt most severely among the Iraqi Counterterrorism Service (CTS) and other elite special operations units with which US special operators have spent years training and fighting alongside of the ISIS caliphate.

But Mello says that conventional troops among the Iraqi security forces would also feel the effect of an American withdrawal. "They have grown accustomed to operating with the support of the United States, relying in particular on air intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance coverage during demining operations. If U.S. combat air support was also withdrawn, IS could again openly mass in large groups and potentially threaten to overtake Iraqi forward operating bases and larger combat outposts. "

