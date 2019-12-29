Is philanthropy a threat to democracy?

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – When Amazon established its headquarters in the South Lake Union neighborhood of Seattle over 10 years ago, it created a true population explosion, accompanied by constant development, terrible traffic and the lack of widespread housing.

In 2018, to offset the impact of the company, the Seattle City Council approved a measure that requires Amazon to pay a "primary tax" to each company employee to fund services for the homeless. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon and the richest man in the world, set up a quick and successful campaign to defeat the measure, according to The Atlantic.

Then Bezos did something unexpected. Without a remarkable past history of large charitable donations, he announced the foundation of the Jeff Bezos Day One Fund, pledging to give almost $ 100 million to fund services for the homeless.

Some might see it as generous. Others might see it as an ingenious public relations maneuver to avoid the violent reaction to Bezos's resistance to taxes, as happened when Amazon planned a new campus in New York City, according to the New York Times. Amazon paid $ 0 in federal taxes in 2018, according to CNBC.com.

But there is something else that could be: a threat to democracy.

With the main tax, Seattle residents would have voted on how the city allocated the corresponding revenue, about $ 75 million annually, to municipal programs that respond to Amazon's impact. But by creating his own fund to address homelessness, Bezos chooses how to spend his money. And it is tax deductible.

Giving to charity can be a good thing. The philanthropists finance programs in arts, education, health, civil rights and the environment. And it is beneficial to have both tax money and philanthropic money aimed at public services to feed and clothe the poor. After all, philanthropic charities and religious organizations fund critical efforts, such as malaria research or the operation of soup kitchens and homeless shelters across the country. Some argue that philanthropy can address problems that would otherwise be neglected, precisely because donors are not limited by public opinion.

But when billionaires intervene to provide public services, it can also give them a disproportionate influence on public policies and bypass taxpayer opinion or supervision, argues Rob Reich, co-director of the Center for Philanthropy and Civil Society at Stanford University, in his book "Just Giving: Why is philanthropy failing democracy and how can it improve?"

"The philanthropy of large donors … is an exercise of power: the attempt to direct private assets towards some public purpose," Reich wrote. “It is a form of power that is inexplicable, low in transparency, directed by donors and, by default, perpetual. Great philanthropy is a plutocratic element in democratic society. ”

So is philanthropy a power game? Or an effort of wealthy individuals and organizations to do the right thing? Whether it is intended or not, it could be a bit of both.

Private foundations

A private foundation is an "institutional rarity," Reich wrote.

If a company in the commercial market fails to make a profit, it goes bankrupt. If a public figure cannot be approved by the voters, they are expelled from power, he said.

But foundations do not face competition in the market.

"If citizens do not like grant decisions of a foundation, they have no recourse, because there is nothing to buy and no investor is responsible for the foundation," says Reich. Others respond, however, that foundations have boards that offer supervision. And if donors did not agree with the direction of a foundation, they do not need to offer donations.

Because charitable donations are tax deductible, philanthropy can essentially keep money in the private sphere that would otherwise have been managed by the government.

But for the government to spend tax money on a certain program or public service (schools, roads, medical care), taxpayers must vote on the expense or vote for the elected official who makes the decision on their behalf (which can then Being rejected) . For example, when the Democrats pressured Obamacare, the pullback was so strong that it catalyzed the emergence of the Tea Party Caucus and possibly caused the Democrats to lose control of the House.

On the other hand, a philanthropist can choose to spend his money as he wishes, financing certain types of research or education, depending on his own worldview, political orientation or religious beliefs, without total transparency.

The potential of philanthropic foundations to influence public policy is a trend that Americans should observe closely, Jon Valant, an educational policy expert at the Brookings Institution, told The Associated Press.

"We should pay more attention to who these organizations are, and what kind of vision they have and what drives them," he said. "Many of these organizations have an extraordinary influence, and it is often a fairly silent influence."

Is it good for democracy?

The concerns about philanthropy that undermines democracy are nothing new: in fact, they have been worrying American leaders for over 100 years.

"From the first moments that modern philanthropy emerged in the United States, there were concerns about the relationship between democracy and philanthropy," said Ben Soskis, a historian and associate researcher at the Center for Non-Profit and Philanthropy Organizations at the Urban Institute, Washington. , DC based expert group. "There were always concerns about concentrated power and how that power was expressed in charitable institutions."

Modern philanthropy began to emerge after the Golden Age Industrial Revolution, when individuals, such as Russell Sage, Andrew Carnegie, John D. Rockefeller and Henry Ford, accumulated great wealth through the steel, oil, and steel industries. Railroad, the telegraph and the car. Carnegie's 1880 Gospel of wealth urged fellow millionaires to distribute their wealth for the public good by creating foundations to fund research and advances in education, public health, science and culture.

But some saw this as a potential problem for democracy: that a small number of individuals, by virtue of their wealth, could finance a future of the United States according to their own vision.

"Some considered him undemocratic in the sense that there is an elite of technocrats who have this immense power," Soskis said. "This fundamental tension about the way philanthropy is related to democracy continues to this day."

But it could be good if philanthropy is undemocratic, said Rhodri Davies, head of policy at the Charities Aid Foundation, a UK-based organization that provides assistance services to charities around the world, including the United States.

Because philanthropy is not directed by people worried about being re-elected or making a profit, they can focus on their values ​​and make bolder decisions and riskier investments than politicians or business owners.

"It is precisely that freedom to go against the status quo and be a bit undemocratic that has allowed philanthropy to move the needle in many social matters because it can go against public opinion at that time and assume unpopular causes. social change, "said Davies.

After all, democracy is not a perfect system, said Davies. When the only way to express your opinion is to get the most votes at the polls, you can create a "majority tyranny," he said.

Philanthropic foundations can help compensate for it by financing important causes that the will of the majority could overlook, such as supporting minority religions or animal rights, or driving innovations in fields such as disease prevention, climate change or research. of cancer

"Philanthropy has a very important role to play in ensuring that minority opinions are heard and bringing some of those issues to political attention," said Davies. "And that is good for democracy."