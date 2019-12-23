Loading...

Is it really winter? How bostonios face in the mid 50s

Updated: 5:35 PM EST December 23, 2019

THE PEOPLE ARE MANAGING THE WINTER WARMING. A.J .: I would say that people are handling it very well and in the spirit of the vacations behind me. MANY PEOPLE HERE WITH MAYBE A LIGHT WINTER JACKET. ON THE LEFT YOU HAVE THE BEER GARDEN, FUCK HERE LOOKING AT THE SKATERS. YOU STILL NEED THE TORCHES HERE, IT'S SO HOT. WE'RE FINDING WHAT PEOPLE ARE DOING WITH THESE TEMPERATURES BEFORE AND IT RESULTED TODAY WAS THE PERFECT DAY TO SKI? IT LOOKS LIKE WINTER BUT CERTAINLY FEELS LIKE SPRING. >> BEING HERE ENJOYING THE SUN AND 50 DEGREES IS A NICE TREATMENT. A.J .: THE DEEP FREEZING OF THE LAST WEEK IS NOW ONLY A DISTANT MEMORY. COST FOR OUTDOOR JOY. Yesterday we were on a great road and today we are skiing. Good luck in New England. >> CHRISTMAS IS A COUPLE OF DAYS AWAY AND IT IS A GOOD WAY TO CELEBRATE WITH THE FAMILY AND PREPARE FOR A GREAT FOOD ON CHRISTMAS NIGHT. A.J .: BUT WINTER HEAT BECAUSE SOME MIXED EMOTIONS FOR SOME SKIERS. MANY T-SHIRTS ON THE SKI TRACK IN WESTON. It's a kind of mistake, it's comfortable, but it's a shame to see the snow melt. A.J .: WE NORMALLY SHOW HOW HARD IT IS UNDER THE HOT SUMMER SUN. >> INCREDIBLE CLIMATE. A.J. WINTER IN NEW ENGLAND. KIND OF TASTE THAT THE FAMILY BOX OF CHOCOLATES. >> YOU CAN ALWAYS TALK IT, YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT YOU'LL GET. A.J .: YOU ARE LOOKING AT THE TRACK HERE IN THE FENWAY AREA OF BOSTON. EVERYONE HAS A SMILE IN HIS FACE THIS NIGHT. It turned out to be the perfect day to do something outside. THE ONLY WAY IT WAS NOT PERFECT IS IF YOU WANT A WHITE CHRISTMAS OR IF YOU ARE A SNOW LOVER. THOSE ARE ONLY TWO THINGS

The calendar may say December 23, but temperatures are more representative of an early spring day than of an early winter day.

