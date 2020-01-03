Is it easier to reach an agreement on a car with manual transmission?

Loading...

Photo credit: BMW

As an expert in car purchase resident of Jalopnik and professional car buyer, I receive emails. Many emails I have decided to choose some questions and try to help. This week we are discussing, offers in manual transmission models, a new car that has problems and thoughts about a cheap but fast BMW.

First, are manual transmission cars easier to get deals?

I have just sold my second widely used S4 (2007 with 145k and 2012 with 152k miles) in the last 5 years. I am receiving this weekend of 2016 M3. All are 6-speed manual cars. I feel that I benefit from the fact that when I am buying these cars and they are only a few years old, I can reduce the price of the dealership because it is likely that new car buyers do not want a manual. Alternatively, when I am going to sell them and they are 8 years old with lots of miles, it is usually a younger enthusiastic buyer (also known as Jalopnik reader) who is specifically looking for a manual transmission car and will pay a premium for it. Have you considered this? Is there any data about it?

This is a good question, and as already stated, you can cut both ways.

On the one hand, a dealership may have more difficulty moving a three-pedal car, so you may be able to move them a little more. However, I discovered that certain cars like the 911 and the BMW M have a subset of buyers who just want a manual. If a dealer has a well-qualified car with an ambitious price, it can stand firm and "wait for the right buyer." It really all depends on the market conditions at that time.

I will say that in new cars there is usually no additional leverage for a manual model, dealers have a floor where they can not go down and that margin does not increase because there is a clutch pedal.

Next, what are your options if your new trip already has problems?

I bought a Honda Insight Touring 2020 on December 7 with approximately 9 miles on the clock. I needed the mileage of my gasoline also my Civic If I was killing my knees on my trip. I drove it for a few days, put a few hundred miles on it. One morning he left to go to work, he received a critical fault warning detected, a transmission system problem warning and a 12-volt battery charge warning, all in one shot. I thought maybe it was a mistake, I turned it off, turned it on again and it was fine, everything went well. (Former IT person) The same problem, the next morning, went into idle mode on the way to the dealership. The next morning they said it was the 12v battery and replaced it, I picked it up and took it home. The next morning, the same warnings again, the flabby mode drove him. If for a few days, I said it was the radiator, a few days to replace the part. They went to do a test drive, the same problem. They said they are involving Honda corporate technicians, as they were unable to resolve it. Basically they have had my new car since December 18 and have replaced two items, I have been quiet and they have provided me with a new car on loan, but how long should I wait rationally before getting angry or asking for a new car? What is reasonable in a situation like this? Do I want a new car that already has so many problems? My first payment is due soon and I really don't want to make a payment for something I don't have. What are my options right now?

OK, so you can't stop making payments in a car that is problematic. The bank doesn't really care. If you do, it will have a big impact on your credit report.

In addition, it is unlikely that the dealer will get the result you want, especially if the problem is beyond your experience to solve it.

If your car continues to have problems, you can file a claim under the Lemon Act and Honda can buy it again. However, there is a process for this and the laws vary from state to state. If the dealership has escalated this to Honda Corporate and cannot solve the problem, you can contact a Lemon Law attorney in your area.

Finally, how risky is an older BMW 3 Series with a turbocharged engine?

I am very interested in a used 2007 335i. I am moving from my recently totalized 328i 1997 that I loved. I bought it for $ 1600 and I receive $ 4500 from insurance. However, I want something newer and faster. So this 335i has a salvage title, 160,000, and needs paint on the rear bumper and some brakes, I'm sure. The price is listed by a private seller for $ 4,500. I offered him $ 3,500 considering all the problems and the status of the title. He, of course, responded with

$ 4000. It is a dark blue sedan model with peanut butter inside. Drove well. I was thinking of taking it for inspection.

The 335i 2007 is certainly much faster than the 328 it had. But this particular car has some marks against it. First, it has a salvage title. Second, the general cosmetic condition needs work, although that is somewhat excusable for the price. Third, the 335is 2007 had the N54 turbo engines that were a little known for high-pressure fuel pump failures that can be an incredibly expensive repair. It is now possible that the HPFP has already been replaced and an inspection can reveal a decent car for the money, but it would be more careful with this purchase.

Do you have an enigma of buying cars with which you need help? Send me an email at [email protected]!

. (tagsToTranslate) Quick car purchase questions (t) manual transmission (t) used cars (t) Lemon Law (t) BMW (t) Car purchase (t) Jalopnik