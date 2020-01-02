Is & # 39; Wrong Direction & # 39; by Hailee Steinfeld on & # 39; One Direction & # 39; former Niall Haron?

Loading...

Has Hailee Steinfeld just spilled a serious tea about her relationship with her ex, Niall Horan?

The fans of the singer think so, since the lyrics of the new song "Wrong Direction" has convinced listeners that Steinfeld, 23, was tricked by the One Direction member during their relationship a year before separate in December 2018.

A letter that implies that his ex came out of his readings, "Looking back, I probably should have known, but I just wanted to believe you were sleeping alone."

In what some believe refers to Niall's ego, Steinfeld sings: "On tiptoe, but I still couldn't reach your ego. I guess I was crazy for giving you my body, my mind. I don't know what I was thinking until now. Everyone thinks that you are someone else, you even convinced yourself. "

Steinfeld talked about the inspiration behind his new music during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, and told ET: “I've been working on music nonstop and I'm very excited. I finished the first season of "Dickinson" and went straight home to Los Angeles and have been writing since then. I have a new perspective on writing after playing this character. Just this kind of courage with which I never approached my writing. So, I am very excited about this new music.

"He is very honest." "It's very funny and will come soon!"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=39xGflo5kTs [/ embed]

.