Iraq condemns US air strikes as unacceptable and dangerous

Loading...

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi condemned Monday's US air strikes on bases of Iranian-backed Iraqi militias. This could put Iraq at the center of a conflict between the United States and Iran.

The US military carried out air strikes on Kataib's Hezbollah militia on Sunday after a US civilian was killed in a missile attack on an Iraqi military base.

At least 25 militia fighters were killed and 55 injured.

"The Prime Minister described the American attack on the Iraqi armed forces as an unacceptable malicious attack that will have dangerous consequences," his office said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a conference call with Secretary General Antonio Guterres that the US strikes "are aimed at deterring Iran," the State Department said in a statement.

The airstrikes are forcing Iraq to rethink cooperation with the US-led international coalition against the Islamic State, the Iraqi National Security Council said in a statement.

The Iraqi State Department said it would invite the US ambassador to Baghdad to express Baghdad's disapproval.

Tensions between Iran and the United States – Iraq's two main allies – have increased since last year when President Donald Trump withdrew the 2015 world powers deal with Tehran and again imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Earlier this month, Pompeo blamed Iranian-backed troops that helped Baghdad turn the tables and integrate into the Iraqi security apparatus for attacks on US bases in Iraq. He said that attacks by Tehran or agents that harm Americans or allies "will be answered with a firm US response."

US officials said Washington had shown patience with the escalating provocations of Iran and its allies, but it was time to restore deterrence against the aggression.

"After so many attacks, it was important that the President instruct our armed forces to respond in a way that the Iranian regime will understand," said US Special Representative for Iran for Iran, Brian Hook, at a press conference.

Iran denies involvement in attacks on US forces and condemns the air strikes as "terrorism".

"This allegation without evidence cannot justify the bombing and murder of people who violate international law," said Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei.

"Natural law"

The strikes occur as thousands take to the streets in Iraq to condemn militias such as Kataib-Hezbollah and its Iranian patrons who support the Abdul Mahdi government.

They also call for a revision of a political system that they think is corrupt and that most Iraqis are poor.

At least 450 people were killed when security forces and militias tried to suppress the protests, forcing Abdul Mahdi to resign. He remains caretaker.

Around 400 people in Basra protested the air strikes and demonstrated in support of the militias.

The raids brought threats of reprisals. "Our reaction to the American armed forces in Iraq will be very tough," said militia commander Jamal Jaafar Ibrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, on Sunday.

Mohandes is commander-in-chief of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an umbrella organization of paramilitary organizations that mainly consists of Iranian-backed Shiite Muslim militias that have been integrated into the Iraqi armed forces.

He is also one of Iran's most powerful allies in Iraq and previously headed the Kataib Hezbollah he founded.

His threat has been well received by his Iranian supporters.

"Taking revenge and responding to this crime is the natural right of the Iraqi nation and those groups that defend Iraq," said the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, which trains some Iraqi militias, including the Kataib Hezbollah.

Iraqi security sources have found that the U.S. Armed Forces in Northern Iraq increase security.

The PMF strengthened Iraqi security forces during their struggle to recapture a third of the country from the Islamic State insurgents.

They were later incorporated into the official security structure of Iraq and exercise great political influence.

The Iraqi government has control of the militias in "95% of the cases," Abdul Mahdi said at a cabinet meeting on television.

He said the air strikes had been reported hours earlier and attempts were made to warn the militia in a phone call to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

Regional rivalries

The Iraqi government cannot do much because of its janitorial status and must take its leadership from parliament, Abdul Mahdi told his ministers.

The Iraqi Fatih Alliance, a political bloc that represents the militias that hold the second largest number of seats in parliament, condemned the airstrikes.

Their main competitor, the populist minister Moqtada al-Sadr, who leads the largest group in Parliament, said he was ready to work with them to end the US military presence in Iraq. But he also urged them to rule in their militias so as not to provide an excuse for further US attacks.

Iraq's influential Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani condemned the strikes, but his office also condemned suspected attacks by Iranian-backed militias on US personnel.

He urged the Iraqi authorities to prevent such attacks and "ensure that Iraq does not become a field for resolving regional and international problems and that others do not interfere in its internal affairs".

Abdul Mahdi said his government's policy was to keep Iraq from regional alliances and war.

Lebanon's powerful Shiite group, Hezbollah, backed by Iran, also condemned the airstrikes.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office congratulated Pompeo on "the important United States operation against Iran and its deputies in the region."

Russia, which, like Iran and Hezbollah, supports President Bashar al-Assad's government in the Syrian civil war, said the strikes were unacceptable and counterproductive. The Syrian government also denounced the air strikes.

(tagsToTranslate) kirkuk attack (t) kirkuk (t) news (t) iraq (t) air strikes (t) iraq into the future