Iran vows to avenge the United States' assassination of Qassim Suleimani

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Iran threatens retaliation after a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassim Suleimani, commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian elite and architect of its growing military influence in the Middle East.

Suleimani, a 62-year-old general, was considered the second most powerful figure in Iran after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The overnight attack approved by President Donald Trump marked a dramatic escalation in a "shadow war" in the Middle East between Iran and the United States and its allies, particularly Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an adviser to Suleimani, was also killed in the attack.

Prolonged US-Iranian hostilities escalated last week with an attack by pro-Iranian militiamen on the US embassy in Iraq following a US airstrike against the Hizbollah Kataib militia founded by Muhandis.

In response to Friday's attack, the Iraqi prime minister said Washington had violated an agreement to keep US troops in his country.

Israel has placed its army on alert, and US allies in Europe, including Britain, France and Germany, have expressed concern over tensions.

The Pentagon said that "the US military has taken decisive defensive measures to protect US personnel abroad from the death of Qassim Suleimani." Trump ordered the strike to disrupt future Iranian plans to attack, it said.

US officials spoke on condition of anonymity that Suleimani was killed in a drone attack. The Iranian Revolutionary Guards said he died in an attack by US helicopters.

The US embassy in Baghdad urged all American citizens to leave Iraq immediately. US employees of foreign oil companies in Basra were preparing to leave, but the Iraqi Oil Ministry said production and exports were not affected.

Oil prices rose more than $ 3 a barrel as supply in the Middle East was disrupted.

Khamenei said that vengeance was waiting for the "criminals" who killed Suleimani, and that his death would double resistance to the United States and Israel.

In state media statements, he called for three days of national mourning and appointed Suleimani's deputy, Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, to replace him as head of the Quds Force.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who spoke in Fox News, defended the strike as legitimate, adding that the risk of doing nothing about Iran is enormous.

While the United States did not go to war with Iran, it would not be ready and put American life at risk, he said.

& # 39; Heroes Never Die & # 39;

As the leader of the Quds Force, the foreign arm of the Revolutionary Guards, Suleimani played a key role in the fighting in Syria and Iraq.

For over two decades, he has been a leader in projecting the Islamic Republic's military influence in the Middle East and has achieved prominent status at home and abroad.

The Iranian state television had black and aired pictures of Suleimani peering through binoculars through the desert to greet a soldier, and Muhandis speaking to followers.

President Hassan Rouhani said the murder would make Iran more determined to stand up against the United States while the Revolutionary Guards spoke against the United States. Forces would demand revenge in the Muslim world.

Hundreds of Iranians marched to Khamenei's property in central Tehran to express condolences.

"I am not a pro-regime person, but I liked Suleimani. He was brave and loved Iran. I am very sorry for our loss," said housewife Mina Khosrozadeh in Tehran.

In Suleimani's hometown of Kerman, black-clad people gathered in front of his father's house and wept as they listened to a recitation of verses from the Koran.

"Heroes never die. It cannot be true. Qassim Suleimani will always be alive," said Mohammad Reza Seraj, a high school teacher.

Republican Trump's Democratic critics ruthlessly called the operation.

"President Trump has just thrown an explosive into a tinderbox," said former Vice President Joe Biden, a candidate in this year's US presidential election.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi condemned the murders as an act of aggression that violated Iraq's sovereignty and would lead to war.

Israel has long viewed Suleimani as a major threat. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu interrupted a trip to Greece, and the Israeli army radio said the military was on the alert.

Previous attacks

The Quds Force of the Commander-in-Chief, together with Hezbollah paramilitary representatives from Lebanon, made up of Iranian-backed militias – missile-armed, tried-and-tested militias – have sufficient resources to respond.

In September, US officials blamed Iran for a missile and drone attack on Saudi Arabian state-owned energy giant Saudi Aramco's oil facilities. Washington also blamed Tehran for earlier attacks on golf shipping.

Iran has denied responsibility for the strikes and has accused Washington of going to war by again imposing crippling sanctions on Iran's main exports, oil, to force Tehran to renegotiate an agreement to freeze its nuclear activities.

Suleimani had survived several attacks by Western, Israeli, and Arab authorities against him in the past two decades.

The Quds Force, which is tasked with conducting operations outside Iranian borders, increased support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as it approached the defeat of the civil war since 2011 and helped the militias defeat the Islamic State in Iraq ,

Suleimani became head of the armed forces in 1998, after which he quietly strengthened Iran's relations with Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Syrian government, and Shiite militias in Iraq.

