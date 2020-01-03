Iran promises "harsh" response to the assassination of an Iranian high general by the United States

Loading...

Iran promised "severe reprisals" for a US air strike near the Baghdad airport that killed an important Iranian general who had been the architect of his interventions throughout the Middle East, as tensions escalated following selective assassination. The assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of the elite Quds Force of Iran, marks a major escalation in the confrontation between Washington and Iran, which has accelerated from one crisis to another since President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear agreement of 2015 and imposed crippling sanctions. leaving Iraq "immediately" after Friday's air attack at the Baghdad international airport that killed Soleimani and nine other people, Iran's state television reported Friday. The State Department said the embassy in Baghdad, which was attacked by militia backed by Iran and its supporters earlier this week, is closed and all consular services have been suspended. Around 5,200 US soldiers are based in Iraq, where they mainly train Iraqi forces and help fight Islamic State militants. Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned that "a strong reprisal is waiting" for the United States after the air attack, calling Soleimani "international face." of resistance. "Jamenei declared three days of public mourning and appointed Major General Esmail Ghaani, deputy of Soleimani, to replace him as head of the Quds Force. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called the murder a" heinous crime "and promised that his country would "take revenge." Thousands of faithful in the Iranian capital, Tehran, took to the streets after Muslim prayers on Friday to condemn the murder, singing "Death to the United States deceptive." The selective attack and any reprisals by Iran could provoke a conflict that involves the entire region, endangering US troops in Iraq, Syria and beyond. Over the past two decades, Soleimani had assembled a network of heavily armed allies that extended to southern Lebanon, at the gates of Israel. However, the attack can act as a deterrent for Iran and its allies to delay or restrict any potential response. Oil prices rose due to the news of the air raid and the markets were mixed. The murder promised to strain relations with the Iraqi government, which is allied with Washington and Tehran and has been deeply concerned about becoming a battlefield in their rivalry. Iraqi politicians close to Iran asked the country to order the departure of US forces from the country. The Department of Defense said it killed Soleimani, 62, because "he was actively developing plans to attack US diplomats and service members in Iraq and across the country." region. "He also accused Soleimani of approving the violent orchestrated protests at the US embassy in Baghdad. The attack, on an access road near Baghdad airport, was carried out on Friday by an American drone, according to a US official Solimani had just disembarked from a plane arriving from Syria or Lebanon, a senior Iraqi security official said, the explosion shattering his body along with that of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. A senior politician said Soleimani's body was identified by the ring he was wearing. Iranian state television said Friday that a total of 10 people died in the air raid, including five members of the Revolutionary Guard and the son-in-law of Soleimani, whom he did not identify. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because n or they were allowed to talk to them. reporters The attack comes at the beginning of a year in which Trump faces a Senate trial after his political trial by Congress and a re-election campaign. It marks a potential turning point in the Middle East and represents a drastic change for US policy towards Iran after months of tensions. Tensions are rooted in Trump's decision in May 2018 to withdraw the United States from Iran's nuclear deal with world powers, beaten under its predecessor, Barack Obama. Since then, Tehran shot down a US military surveillance drone. UU. And seized the tankers. The United States also blames Iran for other attacks against oil tankers and an assault in September on the Saudi Arabian oil industry that temporarily halved its production. Supporters of Friday's attack said it restored the deterrent power of the United States against Iran, and Trump's allies rushed to praise the action. "The Iranian government: if you want more, you'll get more," the senator from Carolina del South Lindsey Graham. "I hope this is the first step for regime change in Tehran," former Trump national security adviser John Bolton wrote in a tweet. Others, including White House Democratic candidates, criticized the Trump order. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Trump had "thrown a dynamite cartridge into a tinder box," saying he could leave the United States on the verge of a major conflict in the Middle East. "Trump, who is on vacation at his private club in Palm Beach, Florida, has not yet commented directly on the air raid, but tweeted an American flag shortly before the Pentagon announced the murder of Soleimani. He also retweeted several warnings of security issued by the State Department for Iraq. Hours after the air raid, he tweeted an implicit critique of Iran's policy of his predecessors, saying that the country "never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!" a spiral escalation alarmed allies and rivals in the United States alike. Waking up in a more dangerous world, "French Deputy Foreign Minister Amelie de Montchalin told RTL radio. The European Union warned against a "widespread outbreak of violence." Russia condemned the murder and China, a member of the Security Council, said it was "very worried." Ibrahim Bayram, a political analyst at the An-Nahar newspaper in Lebanon, said tensions between the United States and Iran had entered a new phase, "an open conflict with no horizon." While Iran's conventional army has suffered less than 40 years of US sanctions, Iran can attack asymmetrically in the region through its allied forces such as Hezbollah from Lebanon, Iraqi militias and Houthi rebels from Yemen. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah called "the world's resistance on" to avenge the murder of Soleimani. Frictions on oil shipments in the Gulf could also increase, and Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard has developed a ballistic missile program. Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett held a meeting with senior security officials on Friday, but the Israeli army said it was not taking any extraordinary action. on the north front, apart from closing a ski resort in the Golan Heights near Lebanon and Syria as a precaution. In the United Arab Emirates, a key US ally in the Gulf, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Anwar Gargash, called for "rational compromise" and a "calm approach." Emirati political analyst Abdulkhaleq Abdullah said the US attack could help restore confidence among Gulf leaders that Washington will reject rival Iran. But, he said, they also don't want to be caught in the middle. "Is the region ready for a strong climb?" he said. "We are the closest to the theater than anyone on earth." The most immediate impact could be in Iraq. Funerals for al-Muhandis and other murdered Iraqis were scheduled for Saturday. Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi condemned the attack as an "aggression against Iraq." An emergency parliament session was convened for Saturday, which Vice President Hassan al-Kaabi said he would make "decisions that would put an end to the US presence in Iraq." Ordering US forces would severely damage Washington's influence and make the United States. The presence of troops in neighboring Syria is more tenuous, but Iraq's leadership is likely to divide in that step. President Barham Salih asked to "dominate the voice of reason and wisdom, taking into account the greater interests of Iraq." Iraq has been affected by mass protests against the government since October, partly against the influence of Iran. "The United States and Iran should solve their problems outside Iraq," said one protester, who asked not to be identified for security reasons. "We do not want to be resolved within Iraq, because this will not serve our cause." For Iran, the murder represents the loss of a cultural icon that represents national pride and resistance to US sanctions. While he was careful to avoid getting involved in politics, Soleimani's profile increased dramatically when the United States and Israel blamed him for attacks by Iranian powers abroad. As the head of the Revolutionary Guard Quds, or Jerusalem, Soleimani led all his expeditionary forces and frequently moved between Iraq, Lebanon and Syria. Members of the Quds Force deployed in the Syrian war to support President Bashar Assad, as well as in Iraq in the wake of the 2003 US invasion that overthrew dictator Saddam Hussein. Soleimani achieved even greater importance in advising the forces fighting against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria. US officials say the Guard under Soleimani taught Iraqi militants how to make and use especially deadly roadside bombs against US troops after the invasion of Iraq. Iran has denied it. On Sunday, US airstrikes killed 25 fighters of an Iran-backed militia, in retaliation for the murder of a US contractor at a US base in a rocket attack the previous week. The strikes sparked two days of protests orchestrated by militias at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, where their supporters raped the complex and burned, although no one was injured. Officials have suggested that they are prepared to participate in new reprisal attacks in Iraq. "The game has changed," Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Thursday.

