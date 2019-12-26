Iran holds joint naval exercises with Russia and China

Loading...

BEIJING (Reuters) – China, Iran and Russia will conduct joint naval exercises in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman starting Friday, the Chinese Department of Defense said on Thursday as tensions in the region between Iran and the United States increased.

China will send Xining, a guided missile destroyer, to the exercises, which will last until Monday and are expected to deepen cooperation between the three marine countries, ministry spokesman Wu Qian said in a monthly press conference.

The exercise was a "normal military exchange" between the three armed forces and was in accordance with international law and practice, said Wu.

"It is not necessarily related to the regional situation," he said without going into detail.

The Gulf of Oman is a particularly sensitive waterway because it is connected to the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world's oil flows and which in turn is connected to the Gulf.

The drills also come at a time of tense tension between the United States and Iran.

The friction has increased since last year when U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the 2015 nuclear deal with six nations and sanctioned the country again, paralyzing its economy.

Washington proposed a US-led maritime mission after several attacks in May and June on international merchant ships, including Saudi tankers, in Gulf waters that the US had accused Iran of. It denies the allegations.

Tensions in the region have increased not only because of Iran's controversial nuclear program, but also because of an attack by the United States and Saudi Arabia on Saudi oil facilities that are being blamed on Iran. Iran also denies participation.

The Indian Ocean and Gulf of Oman are key areas for international trade, and maintaining waterway security is an important task, said Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesman for the Iranian armed forces, on Wednesday, according to the official IRNA news agency.

"This exercise will take place to support and enhance the experience of international trade security in the region," he said.

China maintains close diplomatic, trade and energy relations with Iran.

However, China also has good relations with Iran's regional rival Saudi Arabia, which means that it has long had to follow a fine line in a part of the world where it traditionally has far less influence than the United States, Russia, France or the United Kingdom ,

Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to visit Saudi Arabia next year as it hosts the 2020 G20 summit.

