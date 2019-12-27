Investigators believe the mother threw the children out of the garage in murder-suicide

Loading...

A mother and her two young children are dead after being found on the sidewalk next to a Boston parking lot on Christmas Day in an apparent murder-suicide. Rachael Rollins District Attorney identified the deceased as Erin Pascal, 40, of West Roxbury, and his children, Allison, 4, and Andrew, 16 months. "Yesterday the indescribable happened and now we are all struggling to make sense of the circumstances surrounding these deaths," Rollins said. The victims were found on Wednesday afternoon. in the Renaissance Park Garage near the corner of Columbus Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. Rollins said he was assigning an experienced investigator to the case and offering a victim advocate to support surviving family members. "Although we remain in the early stages of our investigation, the evidence gathered so far suggests that these deaths … that occurred between approximately 1:25 and 1:35 pm yesterday, were probably a double murder-suicide," Rollins said. Rollins said the investigation will review the contents of Pascal's vehicle, his cell phone and any available video surveillance. He also said that “there may have been a 911 call“ before the incident. ”For a father to come to a place where he harms his children in this way, he indicates that his mental health problems were serious and needed immediate support. "Mental health problems are not specific to a type of individual. It has many faces. This Christmas day tragedy demonstrates the urgency of addressing mental health, "Rollins said.

