Interpol wants Carlos Ghosn, seven already arrested for escaping to Lebanon

The great escape of Carlos Ghosn, what we all knew about the planned reversal of Trump's emissions, Volkswagen's settlements in Dieselgate, the bad year of Renault and Nissan's shares, and the low sales of Hyundai and Kia. All this and more in The Morning Shift for Thursday, January 2, 2020.

1st Gear: The latest in Ghosn

Nissan's former boss, Carlos Ghosn, has had some problems since reports of his arrest for alleged financial misconduct in November 2018, and, like any good plot twist, he has now left house arrest in Japan for Lebanon . We learned this week that it is rumored that Ghosn escaped in an instrument box.

There is much more about this story that can be found here, but in case you have not been actively checking your Carlos Ghosn Google alert during the holiday week, here is all the latest through Reuters:

Ghosn issued a statement Tuesday, confirming that he had fled house arrest and sharing some harsh words: "I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held hostage to a manipulated Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied, "the statement said. “I have not fled from justice, I have escaped injustice and political persecution. Now I can finally communicate freely with the media and I hope to start next week. "

In that regard, Ghosn's lawyer said he will hold a press conference on January 8.

Reuters reports that sources said Ghosn fled Japan because of a delay in the trial until April 2021 and because he had not been able to speak with his wife.

A Turkish police spokesman said seven people were arrested in an investigation into Japan's Ghosn escape, during which he passed through Istanbul on his way to Lebanon. Four of those people were pilots.

Ghosn met with the president of Lebanon, Michel Aoun, after Reuters described that he was "smuggled out of a house by a private security company" from Japan. Apparently, Ghosn was "warmly received" by the president.

Lebanon received a red Interpol notice for Ghosn on Thursday, which is an elegant way of saying that it is a wanted international cartel. Reuters describes it as an "arrest warrant" from Interpol, but the Interpol website says red notices are not guarantees: "A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement around the world to provisionally locate and arrest a person awaiting extradition, surrender or similar legal action, "he says. "A Red Notice is not an international arrest warrant."

Each Reuters link included in the points has more information about each specific story.

Second gear: scientists reiterate: EPA emissions reversals are bad

If you heard about the reversal of US emissions. UU. That the Trump administration is determined to do for unfounded reasons and thought: "Man, that will be bad for the environment!", Then you are correct. Congratulations.

The New York Times reports that scientists at an advisory board of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. UU., Many of whom were elected by the Trump administration, said the setbacks of emissions (and other decisions made by the administration!) Are a bad business scientifically. From the story:

The draft letters published online Tuesday by the Scientific Advisory Board of the Environmental Protection Agency, which is responsible for assessing the scientific integrity of the agency's regulations, pointed to the rewriting of the Trump administration of the waterways of the Obama era, an Obama era effort to curb exhaust emissions from vehicles that heat the planet and a plan to limit the scientific data that can be used to draft health regulations.

In each case, the 41 scientists at a meeting, many of whom were appointed by Trump administration officials to replace the scientists appointed by the Obama administration, discovered that regulatory changes faced science.

On the emission reductions specifically, the New York Times reports that scientists saw "significant weaknesses in the scientific analysis of the proposed rule," which was an Obama-era effort against climate change.

But that science was not the only defect. The economy that predicted the change is also broken, through the New York Times:

Peter Wilcoxen, professor of public administration at Syracuse University, said he took criticism as a sign of hope. (…)

Mr. Wilcoxen chaired the task force that reviewed the reversal of EPA's exhaust pipe emission standards and said the agency's analysis had several known "core defects." One of the main problems, he said, is that the EPA, in an unusual move, used a faulty economic model that had not been reviewed internally by federal agencies or in the academic literature. That model found what Mr. Wilcoxen described as the "really unlikely" results that relaxing the gasoline mileage standards of the Obama era would lead to a significantly smaller vehicle fleet despite the prediction of the model that vehicles They would be cheaper.

That assumption helped boost the Trump administration's argument that its rule would lead to fewer cars on the road and, therefore, less global warming emissions. "They ended up with this result that basically violated the introductory economy," said Wilcoxen.

The New York Times has more information on the scientific assessment of emission setbacks and other proposals here.

3rd gear: Volkswagen starts talks on the agreement with German vehicle owners about Dieselgate

Volkswagen confirmed to Reuters on Thursday, the second day of 2020, which is in talks about an agreement with German car owners about the Dieselgate emissions scandal that was made public in 2015. Volkswagen called it a "possible deal" and told Reuters that confidential talks are "at a stage very early, and there is no guarantee that they will result in an agreement. "

From the story:

In 2015, the automaker admitted having used engine management software manipulated to mask the levels of excessive pollution in its diesel cars, which led to a series of prosecutions and lawsuits that have led to at least 30 billion euros in legal costs and fines. (…)

German consumers have been less successful than vehicle owners in the United States to obtain compensation from VW because German cars did not lose their road fitness certification as a result of the diesel scandal.

In Germany, VW diesel vehicles retained their road fitness certification if customers accepted an update of the vehicle's engine management software, which led VW to adopt a different approach to compensate consumers.

Dieselgate will never die.

4th gear: Renault and Nissan were the worst car stocks of the year: Bloomberg

Speaking of Renault and the former Nissan leader, there is also some news about Renault and Nissan after Ghosn: Bloomberg reports on his own account that the two car manufacturers had the stocks of car manufacturers with the worst performance of 2019, with Renault ahead of Nissan on the list.

The companies are part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, which means that their performance should be at least on the same track record. That trajectory was reduced last year, by far. From Bloomberg:

The two were the car manufacturers with the worst performance in the Bloomberg World Auto Manufacturers Index in 2019, falling 23% and 28%, respectively. Ferrari NV, Kia Motors Corp. and Tesla Inc. recorded some of the highest profits. (…)

The (Ghosn) escape also threw a cloud over the relationship between France and Japan at a time when countries are trying to help two of their biggest employers underpin a two-decade alliance.

While Nissan fired its lifelong leader in November 2018, Japan's third largest automaker by production is still recovering from the consequences. Last week, its executive number 3 said it will join another company. It was the last of a series of exits that included Hiroto Saikawa, Ghosn's successor who became an accuser, who resigned as CEO last year in the midst of an overcompensation scandal.

The exodus has exacerbated the challenge of navigating an industry recession that has taken Nissan's profits to the lowest level in a decade and has led Renault, which overthrew its CEO in 2019, to cut its financial orientation in October.

Oh! It may be better for companies to avoid scandals and create a mass exodus in your company. Just a thought.

Bloomberg has more information about the history and the complete graphics here.

5th gear: Hyundai and Kia reached low sales of seven years

Global car sales at sister companies Hyundai and Kia have dropped, and Reuters reported that 2019 marked its lowest sales in seven years. The fall in sales in China led to a fifth consecutive goal of lost sales, and added to the decline in profits and the higher costs of developing future technology at Hyundai.

From the story:

"The market environment is very uncertain and internal and external challenges will intensify," the group's heir, Euisun Chung, said Thursday. But he reiterated that the Group would continue to focus on profitability and investment in technology.

Hyundai and Kia reported a 3% drop in their combined global sales to 7.19 million vehicles by 2019, below their goal of selling 7.6 million vehicles.

Its sales have plummeted in China, the world's largest automotive market, offsetting a recovery in the United States, where demand for its new sport utility vehicles and a favorable exchange rate have helped.

Hyundai and Kia predict better numbers by 2020, at least, according to Reuters. Are not we all?

Reverse: Bugatti Type 57S Atalante Coupe 1937 found, unrestored, in a British garage

Reports were published on a rare 1937 Bugatti Type 57S Atalante Coupe that was found in a garage in England on January 2, 2009, through History. It was one of the 17, according to history, and was not restored.

He had been sitting there for a while too. The New York Times reported at the time that the garage had belonged to an orthopedic surgeon who died in 2007 at age 89, who was described as "an inmate in his later years." Because of that, the Times wrote: "few knew what to expect inside their dusty garage.

The car sold for $ 4.4 million next month at auction, according to History.

