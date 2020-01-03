Interpol asks for notification to Lebanon for Carlos Ghosn

Loading...

Interpol asked Carlos Ghosn, a former Nissan driver, after it was announced that he had bailed in Japan and fled to Lebanon.

The Associated Press reports that the Red Notice issued by Interpol is a non-binding request to law enforcement authorities worldwide to locate and temporarily arrest a fugitive. However, the Red Notice is not an arrest warrant and Lebanon is not required to arrest Ghosn.

While recently talking with the media, Lebanese justice minister Albert Serhan said that Lebanon will "perform its duties" in the case. However, Serhan confirmed that Ghosn had entered the country with a legal passport and seemed to suggest that the nation would probably not hand over Ghosn to Japan.

Ghosn arrived in Lebanon on Monday after he had passed Turkey with a private jet. Turkey has announced that it has made a series of arrests on Thursday as part of an investigation into how Ghosn could easily get through the country.

In a recent statement, Ghosn denied reports that his family helped him escape from Japan.

“The allegations in the media that my wife Carole and other family members played a role in my departure from Japan are false and misleading. I only organized my departure. My family did not play a role, & he said.

Ghosn has Lebanese, French and Brazilian passports and was forced to transfer his passports to his legal team as part of his bail conditions in Japan. How he escaped from Japan remains a mystery, although Lebanese authorities claim he entered the country with a French passport.

"Mr. Ghosn arrived in Lebanon as an ordinary citizen. … Lebanese authorities have no security or judicial charges against him. He entered the border like any other Lebanese with a legal passport," Serhan said.