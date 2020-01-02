Internet deception is here to stay – So what do we do now?

Loading...

It was in 2010 and techno-optimism was skyrocketing. A whopping 75 percent of American adults were online – a big leap from the 46 percent who connected a decade ago – navigating the information age largely in the comfort of their own home for the first time in droves. Social media was relatively new and gaining ground, especially among young people, as the world's attention seemed to shift to browser-based web applications.

The Pew Research Center marked the new decade by asking 895 leading technologists, researchers and critics for predictions of what the world connected to the Internet would look like in 2020. On one subject, there was an overwhelming consensus: 85 percent of respondents agreed that "the social benefits of using the Internet will far outweigh the negatives in the next decade", noting that the Internet overall "improves social relationships and will continue to do so until 2020." They underlined the ease of communication and the wealth of knowledge afforded by the information age as reasons to be optimistic about the future.

What could go wrong?

A lot, in the end. An early sign of the upcoming infopocalypse came in the form of a gay girl in Damascus. The blog told the story of its author, Amina Arraf, a 35-year-old Syrian gay woman participating in an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. He quickly found a global audience, who was captivated by the moving prose of Arraf and the vivid description of queer life in the Middle East. The Guardian described him as "an unlikely hero of the revolt in a conservative country".

Until June 6, 2011, when another type of message appeared on the blog. It was a panicky update from Arraf's cousin explaining that she had been thrown in the back of a red minivan by three mysterious men in downtown damask. News of the kidnapping quickly spread around the world, resulting in reports from the Guardian, The New York Times, Fox News, CNN, and more. A "Free Amina" campaign led to the creation of posters and other websites. The State Department has reportedly even opened an investigation into his disappearance.

Six days after the so-called kidnapping, the truth came out: the gay girl from Damascus was a 40-year-old straight American from Georgia named Tom.

The blog, social media accounts and almost six years of forum posts under the name of Amina Arraf were all fake. The hoax rocked the blogosphere and marked a turning point in public awareness of digital deception. The Washington Post said it exemplified the "ease of cheating authenticity online".

The Internet has always been inundated with deception, dating back to the early days of the Web. A 1998 article by Judith Donath, researcher and consultant at the Harvard Berkman Klein Center, detailed the effects of trolling, misinformation and misinformation on Usenet groups. The problems seem familiar:

A troll can disrupt discussion in a discussion group, spread bad advice, and damage the sense of trust in the discussion group community. In addition, in a group sensitized to trolling – where the rate of deception is high – many honestly naive questions can be quickly dismissed as laggards … Compared to the physical world, it is relatively easy to pretend for someone else online because there are relatively few identity markers … Even more surprising is the success of these crude imitations.

Even though the web flourished over the next decade and more people accessed it, these concerns remained largely beneath the surface. But the past decade has made the extent – and the consequences – of online lies even more evident.

Flaws have appeared in key web measurement keys: likes, clicks, number of subscribers, views, etc. In July 2012, a startup made the headlines by reporting that only one in five clicks on its Facebook ads appeared to be from humans. The rest, according to the company, came from robots. The claim seems almost strange now. But at the time, it was viewed as "an explosive claim that could make brands trying to determine if advertising work on Facebook" think.

This marked a new era of online doubt. The following month, in August 2012 – a Friday before a holiday weekend, fashionable tech companies – Facebook said it had identified and deleted the fake likes used by a number of pages to make them more popular than they were.

"Facebook says the crackdown" will be a positive change for anyone who uses Facebook ". But that's not true," wrote Ryan Tate for WIRED at the time. "The fraudsters clearly use Facebook too, hence all the fake" likes ". And they're going to run to thwart Facebook filters. Summer ends this weekend with a win for Facebook's “like” engineers, but the arms race has just started. "

In 2013, YouTube faced its own uncomfortable reality. The volume of fake traffic from robots pretending to be real viewers rivaled the traffic of real humans. Some employees were concerned that the imbalance would cause what they called "reversal," where YouTube's manipulation detection systems would confuse and interpret the false views as real, and report those made by humans as suspicious.

This scenario has never materialized, but the scourge of false commitments has plagued social media giants to this day. The practice has become so profitable and popular that entire sub-industries have formed to both produce fake likes, followers and views, and to catch those who buy fake engagements.

