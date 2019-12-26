Intel's first discrete GPU could be based on next generation integrated graphics cards

Loading...

Since introducing Intel Xe, the next generation graphics processor, there has been speculation and discussion about what kind of graphics processors the company will bring to the market. The new GPU from Ice Lake is an important step on this path with its significant increase in performance and the graphics of Gen 11. There have been rumors that the next-generation Intel 10 nm CPU, codenamed Tiger Lake, will have 96 EUs – and new information suggests that at least one model of Intel's upcoming dGPU will also have many EUs.

Hot Hardware discovered this data about the Twitter user Komachi. Komachi found the following document on the website of the European Economic Community (EEC):

The remark “96EU” implies that this is a Tiger Lake-style configuration, while “Alpha” indicates that the hardware is still in a very early stage of development. I'm not going to speculate too much about how much performance Intel will bring from 64 to 96 EUs, although we would assume that this kind of shift will increase paper performance by 1.5x, provided it there are no other significant bottlenecks design prevents scaling. Since this is a standalone card, we can probably assume that the clocks are at least as high as those of an Ice Lake laptop. At 8 threads per EU, we would consider this to be a 768-core configuration (although AMD, NV, and Intel GPUs all do a different amount of work per core, so GPUs cannot be directly compared based on the number of cores).

This may not sound very exciting at first, as laptops aren't exactly known for high-end performance. However, pairing a low-end GPU with its own dedicated memory bandwidth can pay off compared to using a local iGPU. There are two different places in the historical record that we can use.

Let's take a look at some data from 2014 and compare AMD's Kaveri-based APU graphics (A10-7850K) with the Radeon R7 250 in the lower price segment 512: 32: 8 configuration, while the R7 250 has a 384: 24: 8 build. To compensate for this was the clock problem – the A10-7850K ran at 720 MHz, while the R7 250 ran at 1 GHz. In this case, the two GPUs were almost identical in terms of total processing capacity, and the A10-7850K had an advantage in texture units. The only advantage of the R7 250 is a much larger memory bandwidth of approx. 74 GB / s (dedicated) compared to approx. 34.1 GB / s (shared).

TechSpot compared the two solutions at the time. Here are a few indicative results: I have shown the two specific results that we are comparing in blue boxes.

Performance in the metro: Last Light improved by ~ 40 percent thanks to the 128-bit GDDR5 interface of the R7 250, which offered significantly more bandwidth than the shared DDR3 memory with which the Kaveri APU had to work.

The impact of additional memory bandwidth on performance is even greater here. At 1280 × 800, the integrated GPU is not too far behind the dGPU, but as soon as you increase the resolution, the APU is deleted from the diagrams.

This is good comparative information, but it is also quite old. I can't find any really comprehensive written reviews of the RX 550 compared to the 3400G or 2400G, and the few game results I've found suggest that both solutions are the same. This YouTuber gives slightly different results. Some tests show a larger gap between the two cards, as shown below:

However, results like this seem to be the exception rather than the rule, and the RX 550 and Ryzen 3400G seem to have a much tighter performance than the old R7 250 over the A10-7850K.

The 3400G is a 704: 44: 16 solution with 1.4 GHz and a shared memory bandwidth of 51.2 GB / s, while the RX 550 at 1.18 GHz and a dedicated memory bandwidth of 112 GB / s has a resolution of 640: 40: 16. In this case, there seem to be fewer performance differences between the two cards, although the RX 550 still offers more performance overall. While the Ryzen iGPU is positioned much more strongly in comparison to the RX 550 than in our previous comparison, the R7 250 has demolished the A10-7850K despite only leading memory bandwidth.

There are many reasons for the potential difference. The entire AMD CPU architecture is different, as is the APU connection. Ryzen's Vega-derived cores are still based on GCN, but it is a later, more efficient version. The memory bandwidth on the Ryzen platform is significantly higher, which increases the general comparison performance.

The finding is as follows: Even though Intel is launching a low-end card with a configuration similar to the iGPU, the overall dGPU performance is likely to be higher – but we can't really judge how much. There is no way to do this kind of comparison with an Nvidia card. We have older unidirectional AMD results and newer results that are less of a gap for some configurations. Despite the lower clock speeds, the RX 550 is almost never slower than the 3400G. If Intel's goal is to assert itself from the lower and middle market before it becomes interesting to the high-end market, it makes sense to include a part of the lower price range first. Intel may be looking for a chip that could challenge Nvidia's low-end components in laptops and occasional desktops more than a large-chip product for gamers. Every dollar that OEM notebooks spend on a non-Intel GPU is a gain that Intel is not making. Intel CEO Bob Swan has openly stated that he wants to focus on being a 30 percent market share company in a variety of markets, rather than using a laser to target 90 percent CPU market share to concentrate. The key is to make more space in critical consumer markets.

